The Bay Area's #PleasureHunt of Sex-Positive Culture Launched in Celebration of Rock Musical COMING SOON

Bay Area musician Rachel Lark and producer Ken Savage announced the Coming Soon #PleasureHunt, a scavenger hunt of sex-positive culture in the San Francisco Bay Area, in celebration of the world premiere of the new rock musical Coming Soon. Sponsored by Good Vibrations, the #PleasureHunt will reward winners with a high-end vibrator and tickets to Coming Soon, premiering at Z Space, April 21 through April 30, 2022.

The #PleasureHunt will begin Saturday, March 26, 2022, after the first clue is included in the show's second single "Why Do I Like This," which will be released on Friday, March 25. The single can be pre-saved on Spotify. Participants will visit three destinations to experience the best of the Bay Area's sex-positive landmarks, shops, and community gathering spaces. The #PleasureHunt will conclude once the first 10 scavengers complete the hunt, after the final clue is released on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Participation is free and open to all over the age of 18. For complete details and rules, visit comingsoonmusical.com/pleasurehunt.



"The #PleasureHunt will invite the community to explore the Bay Area's rich sex-positive history both as an homage to the pioneers who laid the groundwork for a show like Coming Soon, and as a way to get audiences acquainted with the vast resources The Bay has to offer for diving deeper into the themes of the show," says Lark. "The mission of Coming Soon is to welcome audiences into a healing journey that equips them with tools, anecdotes, and language to communicate about the layered nuances of sexual fulfillment and compatibility."



Coming Soon is the boldly sex forward and brutally honest pop-rock musical comedy that will take audiences on an exploration of kink, queerness, non-monogamy, and feminism. Single tickets ($25-$69) are available now zspace.org/coming-soon.



Maggie loves Mark. And Mark REALLY loves Maggie. But Maggie has a secret... she has been faking her orgasms for their entire eight-year relationship. With the help of her inner voices, Maggie goes on a wild adventure to pursue sexual satisfaction, figure herself out, and finally stop faking it. With an original story and music by Rachel Lark-who has been lauded for "tackling some massive issues through her personal lens of razor-sharp, satirical wit," (Billboard)-Coming Soon features "The Manual Says," "Why Do I Like This," "I'm Trying Hard to Make This Hot."



With Rachel Lark in the role of Maggie, the Coming Soon cast also features Abigail Esfira Campbell and Deanalís Resto as the voices in Maggie's head, Andy and Leslie; and Matt Herrero will play Mark, Maggie's boyfriend. Also joining the cast are Michael Martinez and Heather Mae Steffen.



Directed by Rachel Dart, the production team of Coming Soon also includes Katie Coleman (Music Director, Orchestrator), Jenny McAllister (Choreographer) Angrette McCloskey (Scenic Designer), Jorge Hernandez (Costume Designer), Christian Mejia (Lighting Designer), Michael Creason (Sound Designer), Wallace Yan (Props Designer), Nailah Unole didanas'ea Harper-Malveaux (Assistant Director, Dramaturg), Jeunée Simon (Intimacy Director), Miranda Erin Campbell (Stage Manager), and Charis Lam (Assistant Stage Manager).



The producing team of Coming Soon includes Ken Savage (Producer), Gracie Brakeman (Associate Producer), Sabra Jaffe (General Manager), and Sarah Phykitt (Production Manager).