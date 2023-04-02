Tess Posner to Return With New Single 'Black Cloud'

Alternative singer/songwriter Tess Posner has returned with her latest offering, "Black Cloud," an ethereal alt-pop single set for release on April 14th. The track is an exploration of rebirth after enduring trauma or mental health struggles, namely depression. Posner's notable piano melodies carry the track, mesmerizing listeners in slower verses while atmospheric synths, cinematic strings, and invigorating drum beats build up to a rejuvenating chorus. Her vocals, a staple of her work, are layered for large choral effects, reminiscent of the full-sounding work of Florence and the Machine. Her songwriting prowess is front and center, vivid imagery guiding the audience through the comparison of the blackness of a storm cloud and a heavy period in life, not unlike the work of Lizzy McAlpine. "Tears finally came,/ I let it rain/ Going through the black clouds," she sings.

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Posner has had significant success with previous releases. She has racked up over 3.1 million streams on Spotify alone. Fan favorite "Oceans," has gained over 1 million streams, and Posner placed as a semi-finalist in the International Songwriting Competition for her track "New Angels." With placements on more than 6,600 Spotify playlists and 12 Spotify-born playlists (such as "Discover Weekly"), it is no surprise that her work has received ample radio support on 40 US and Canadian stations. Press highlights include Yahoo! News, Tongue Tied Magazine, Popmuzik, Hype Magazine, Pop Dust, The Digital Fix, The California Herald, Surviving the Golden Age, and The Girls at the Rock Show, among many other features.

Rob Wells, multi-platinum, critically acclaimed producer, was a close collaborator on "Black Cloud," as well as on all of Posner's upcoming EP set for release this year. He joins the ranks of Posner's other notable past collaborators, including producers Trey Vittetoe (Selena Gomez) and Arthur Pingrey (Sia, Norah Jones). She shared that while working together, "We were interrupted by Covid, rainstorms, snowstorms and power outages. It felt fitting that we finally finished the track when Spring arrived." Inspiration for "Black Cloud" was derived from a personal experience where music pulled Posner out of darkness. She continues, "I hope this track can reach someone who is going through a hard time and remind them that this dark cloud will end and they are not alone, healing is possible."

Posner's previous work was focused on uplifting underrepresented and diverse voices in the tech sphere, specifically those of young women and girls. This work was applauded in publications such as Forbes, USA Today, CNBC, and The Guardian. Pivoting to full-time artistry has allowed Posner to help others in a different way, bringing them peace and healing through her music. She shares, "Art can change the world, by helping us feel and imagine new ways of thinking and dreaming that don't exist yet."

