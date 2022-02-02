Telegraph and St. Lawrence String Quartets Premiere New Octet EVER YOURS By Osvaldo Golijov at San Francisco Conservatory Of Music

The Sierra Chamber Society has announced that it will postpone the world premiere of composer Robert Sirota's Contrapassos for Soprano and String Quartet with libretto by Stevan Cavalier, to be performed by the San Francisco-based Telegraph Quartet with soprano Abigail Fischer at Grace Presbyterian Church.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3pm, the performance has been rescheduled for June 18, 2022 at 3pm. Tickets for the original concert date will be valid for the new date. Please check www.sierrachamber.com for the latest rescheduling updates.

The additional performances of Contrapassos scheduled to take place on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 12:30pm presented by Noontime Concerts and Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) are also postponed and new performance dates are yet to be determined.

In the interim, the performance originally scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 7:30pm at SFCM will still take place, with different repertoire and guest performers. The Telegraph Quartet will join forces with the St. Lawrence String Quartet to give the world premiere of a new octet, Ever Yours by Osvaldo Golijov. Ever Yours is a co-commission by the San Francisco Conservatory of Music, the String Quartet Biennale Amsterdam, and the Clarice Smith Center at the University of Maryland at Columbia. Separately, the Telegraph Quartet will perform Eleanor Alberga's String Quartet No. 2 and Ravel's String Quartet in F Major. The St. Lawrence String Quartet will perform Haydn's String Quartet, Op. 76 No. 2, "Quinten." More information about this performance is available at https://bit.ly/TQ-SLSQ-Golijov.

The Telegraph Quartet will be presented by Noontime Concerts on a virtual program, available to watch on a later date to be announced at www.noontimeconcerts.org. The quartet will perform Florence Price's Five Folksongs in Counterpoint and Beethoven's String Quartet, Op. 132.