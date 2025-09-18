TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL and More Set for Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts Winter Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts has revealed its lineup of productions coming to its stage this winter. Showcasing something for every audience, productions include the explosive energy of Stomp – The 30th Anniversary Tour, the family-friendly adventure of Dog Man: The Musical, and the electrifying Broadway sensation Tina – The Tina Turner Musical. Together, these three diverse productions highlight the Kaiser Center’s commitment to bringing unforgettable live entertainment to the heart of Oakland. Tickets for all productions are on sale now at.



Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts officially launched its inaugural season today, Thursday, September 18, with a special announcement event. Guests enjoyed guided tours of the building—exploring both front- and back-of-house areas—as well as the Bubble exhibit.

“We’re ecstatic to be open again in Oakland” says Terri Trotter, CEO of Henry J. Kaiser Center for the Arts, “and we really feel the love from The Town. This beautiful building holds so many memories from decades in our community as the Oakland Auditorium and Kaiser Convention Center, and it is back, ready to create new memories. As a nonprofit organization, HJK is dedicated to being a cornerstone in Oakland’s continued and growing success. We look forward to working with the incredibly talented artists and arts organization in Oakland, providing a place for them to gather, rehearse, perform and grow their audiences. We are also excited to bring the new and unique venues within the Center online, allowing us to host major events like Broadway shows, live events for families in Oakland and the East Bay, and adding to our local businesses’ economic vibrancy.

Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP: the inventive and invigorating stage show that’s dance, music, and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm. Celebrating 30 years touring North America, STOMP will perform at the Henry J. Kaiser Center for three performances only—Saturday, December 6 (7:30 p.m.) and Sunday, December 7 (1 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.).



A combination of percussion, movement and visual comedy, STOMP has cultivated a contemporary form of rhythmic expression: both household and industrial objects find new life as musical instruments in the hands of an eight-person troupe. STOMP uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – dustbins, suitcases, radiator hoses, boots, hub caps – to fill the stage.



From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has been performed in more than 50 countries and in front of more than 26 million people. STOMP has, an Academy Award nomination, four Emmy nominations with one Emmy Award win for their acclaimed HBO special Stomp Out Loud. STOMP is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London’s Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays.



On Saturday, January 3, 2026 (10 a.m. and 4 p.m.) and Sunday, January 4, 2026 (1 p.m.), The Henry J. Kaiser Center will present TheaterWorksUSA’s New York Times Critic’s Pick, DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL, based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey. Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey.



DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. Recommended for ages 5+.



DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL features a book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show Peg + Cat), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated See Rock City & Other Destinations), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: Less Than 50%), scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway’s The Elephant Man; Guards at the Taj, Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: The Addams Family Musical, How I Learned to Drive), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical; Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo, Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: The Waiting Game, Regional: The Heiress).



TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will play a limited engagement at The Henry J. Kaiser Center on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 (7:30 p.m.) and Thursday, January 22, 2026 (7:30 p.m.). An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA–THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.