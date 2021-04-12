Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SWIMMER Will Stream From Theatre Rhinoceros

The production is conceived and performed by John Fisher.

Apr. 12, 2021  

THE SWIMMER Will Stream From Theatre Rhinoceros

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a free Zoom/Facebook Live presentation, THE SWIMMER, conceived and performed by John Fisher, on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 8:30pm.

Jack is in rotten health and out of a job. He's losing this grip and horrified about where he's headed - too much booze, too much food, no income. What's this forty-eight year old going to do? He's desperate.

Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

John Fisher (Playwright/Director/Actor) recently completed an eight-month run of his show A History of World War II at The Marsh, after playing two successful runs of the show in Manhattan (United Solo Festival/Theatre Row - Best Actor Award - and Pangea Performance Venue) and another in Los Angeles (The Broadwater.) He is a two-time winner of the Will Glickman Playwright Award, as well as being a recipient of the GLAAD Media Award, the Theatre Bay Area Award, two Cable Car Awards, The Bay Guardian Goldie Award, the BackStage West Garland Award, and seven Critics' Circle Awards. His plays include the award-winning Action Hero, Shakespeare Goes to War, To Sleep and Dream, Combat! and Medea, the Musical. They have been performed in NYC, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, and Berkeley. He recently appeared as Russ/Dan in the Character Physics production of Bruce Norris's Clybourne Park. Previous COVID-19 solo-performances include Murder in Hawaii, Shark!, Doodler, A Tourist in London, Johnson, Modjeska, A Death in the Family, The Drinker, Randy!, Marie's Crisis, Insane Director!, The Battle of Kursk, Seduction, Broke and Outta Work, Jenny and The Farm. JOHN HAS CREATED FIFTY-FIVE ORIGINAL, SHELTER-IN-PLACE, SOLO PERFORMANCES, ONE FOR EACH WEEK OF THE PANDEMIC. www.JohnFisher.biz


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Adam Jacobs
Adam Jacobs
English Bernhardt
English Bernhardt
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
VIDEO: THE WASTE LAND Opens at the Oakland Theater Project; Check Out the Trailer! Photo

VIDEO: THE WASTE LAND Opens at the Oakland Theater Project; Check Out the Trailer!

Ragazzi Boys Chorus Streams Concert JOY, AWE, AND WONDER Photo

Ragazzi Boys Chorus Streams Concert JOY, AWE, AND WONDER

BWW Interview: Candace Johnson of CJS FITNESSING on MarshStream Combines Singing & Exe Photo

BWW Interview: Candace Johnson of CJ'S FITNESSING on MarshStream Combines Singing & Exercise to Help You Find Your True Voice

ODC/Dance Presents DRINKS & A DANCE: EARTH DAY EXCERPTS Photo

ODC/Dance Presents DRINKS & A DANCE: EARTH DAY EXCERPTS


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Seongnam Arts Center Connects People To Culture With AMX Networked AV Solutions
  • VIDEO: Get A First Look At Frank Wildhorn's MONTE CRISTO - In Cinemas 3/19
  • VIDEO: Watch 'The Wizard and I' & 'Popular' From WICKED in South Korea