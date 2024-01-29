THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Returns To BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre This April

Nostalgia-inducing unforgettable hits! The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story (thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com) is bringing its national tour back to BroadwaySF's Golden Gate Theatre (1 Taylor St., San Francisco) for one performance only on Saturday, April 6, 2024. Tickets (starting at $45.50) go on sale on Friday, February 2 at 11 a.m. at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.



The immersive concert-style tribute show recreates the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel on stage and chronicles the amazing journey shared by the iconic, GRAMMY-award winning folk-rock duo. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, and to their dramatic split in 1970. The Simon & Garfunkel Story culminates with the pair's famous “The Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 which had more than half a million fans in attendance.



The show features a set list of nearly 30 songs and uses state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage. A full live band will perform all of the hits including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more complete with the unmistakably perfect harmonies that will transport audiences down memory lane.



With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's unforgettable songs and poetic lyrics poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 GRAMMY Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, the Brit Awards honored their “Bridge Over Troubled Water” album with Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their “The Sound of Silence” awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.



More information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story can be found at

http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.