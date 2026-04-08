THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA National Tour is Coming to the Orpheum Theatre

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera, will play a San Francisco engagement at the Orpheum Theatre, beginning Thursday, May 28 and running through Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Single Tickets are on sale now. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 888-746-1799 opt. 3 or emailing ATGgroupsales@atgentertainment.com.



Isaiah Bailey will lead the company in the title role of ‘The Phantom of the Opera’ with Jordan Lee Gilbert as ‘Christine Daaé,’ and Daniel Lopez as ‘Raoul,’ Midori Marsh as ‘Carlotta Giudicelli,’ William Thomas Evans as ‘Monsieur Firmin,’ Carrington Vilmont as ‘Monsieur André,’ Lisa Vroman as ‘Madame Giry’ Christopher Bozeka as ‘Ubaldo Piangi,’ Melo Ludwig as ‘Meg Giry,’ and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as ‘Christine Daaé, at certain performances.’



They are joined on tour by James Channing as ‘Joseph Buquet,’ Carlyn Connolly as ‘Madame Firmin,’ Keenan English as ‘Hannibal’s Guard/Shepherd,’ David Young Fernandez as ‘Hairdresser,’ Alyssa Giannetti as ‘Page,’ Stanley Glover as ‘Hannibal’s Guard/Shepherd,’ Matthew Griffin as ‘Marksman,’ Jeremy Harr as ‘Don Attilio,’ Olivia McMillan as ‘Wild Woman,’ Evelyn Mê-Linh as ‘Princess,’ Ben Roseberry as ‘Auctioneer/Monsieur Reyer,’ Alexandria Shiner as ‘Confidante,’ Dennis Shuman as ‘Jeweler,’ Donovan Elliot Smith as ‘Passarino,’ Stephen Tewksbury as ‘Monsieur LeFèvre/Fire Chief,’ and Krista Wigle as ‘Wardrobe Mistress.’ Aloria Adams, Kayla Goldsberry, Jennifer Gruener, Ayaka Kamei, Weston Krukow, Liv Mitchell, Eureka Nakano, and Charlotte Oceana are The Ballet Chorus of the Opéra Populaire and Scott Mikita, Trista Moldovan, Bronson Norris Murphy, Camila Rodrigues, Lacy Sauter, and Andy Tighe are Swings.

