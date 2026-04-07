Art Garfunkel to Perform at San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre

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Art Garfunkel will perform at ATG San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are on-sale beginning Friday, April 10 at 10 AM PT.

Eight-time Grammy Award winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Art Garfunkel is launching an upcoming tour, “What a Wonderful World,” that will bring one of the most iconic voices in American music back to stages across the country.

Best known for his partnership with Paul Simon in the folk rock duo Simon & Garfunkel, Art Garfunkel, solo music career featured one top 10 hit, three top 20 hits, six top 40 hits, 14 Adult Contemporary top 30 singles and five Adult Contemporary number ones.

Art Garfunkel has earned eight Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. In 1990, he and Paul Simon were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2008, Garfunkel was ranked 86th in Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 Greatest Singers of All Time.