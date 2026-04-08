Abhinaya Dance Company to Present TRIKAALA - THEN, NOW, BECOMING in Palo Alto
Principal artist and choreographer Rasika Kumar will perform the Bharatanatyam solo at the Cubberley Theatre, marking thirty years since her arangetram debut.
Abhinaya Dance Company, an Indian classical dance company founded by Artistic Director Mythili Kumar will present Trikaala - Then, Now, Becoming, a new solo performance by Abhinaya Principal Artist and Choreographer Rasika Kumar on Saturday, May 9, 4 pm at the Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto.
Thirty years after her arangetram (the debut, full-length solo performance in Indian classical dance), Rasika Kumar returns to the solo Bharatanatyam (South Indian classical dance) repertoire to ask a question: what does it mean to inherit a tradition and to choose it anew? Using the margam (a structured, traditional repertoire of a Bharatanatyam dance performance) as a timeless framework, this solo performance weaves personal memory, mythology, and spiritual inquiry to explore lineage and the evolving voice of an Indian American artist.
Musicians include: Asha Ramesh (Vocal), Malavika Walia (Nattuvangam), Sruti Sarathy (Violin), Ashwin Krishnakumar (Flute), and Amit Ranganathan (Mridangam).
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