Abhinaya Dance Company to Present TRIKAALA - THEN, NOW, BECOMING in Palo Alto

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Abhinaya Dance Company, an Indian classical dance company founded by Artistic Director Mythili Kumar will present Trikaala - Then, Now, Becoming, a new solo performance by Abhinaya Principal Artist and Choreographer Rasika Kumar on Saturday, May 9, 4 pm at the Cubberley Theatre in Palo Alto.

Thirty years after her arangetram (the debut, full-length solo performance in Indian classical dance), Rasika Kumar returns to the solo Bharatanatyam (South Indian classical dance) repertoire to ask a question: what does it mean to inherit a tradition and to choose it anew? Using the margam (a structured, traditional repertoire of a Bharatanatyam dance performance) as a timeless framework, this solo performance weaves personal memory, mythology, and spiritual inquiry to explore lineage and the evolving voice of an Indian American artist.

Musicians include: Asha Ramesh (Vocal), Malavika Walia (Nattuvangam), Sruti Sarathy (Violin), Ashwin Krishnakumar (Flute), and Amit Ranganathan (Mridangam).