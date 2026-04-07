Symphony San Jose Chorale Will Perform 'Serenade To Music” This Month

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The Symphony San José Chorale and Symphony San José will present an evening of luminous choral-orchestral music in Serenade to Music. The performance is scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. at Mission Santa Clara, located on the campus of Santa Clara University.

Under the direction of conductor Elena Sharkova, the program will feature a selection of contemporary and modern choral works by composers Arvo Pärt, Jake Runestad, and Caroline Shaw. The approximately one-hour concert will showcase the Symphony San José Chorale alongside musicians of Symphony San José.

The evening’s repertoire includes Pärt’s meditative Salve Regina, alongside several works by Runestad—Proud Music of the Storm, Come to Woods, Sing, Wearing the Sky, and The Hope of Loving. The program concludes with Shaw’s and the swallow, a piece known for its vivid textures and expressive intimacy.

According to organizers, the concert invites audiences to “experience an evening of luminous choral music,” blending quiet reverence with emotional depth and contemporary musical storytelling. The performance will take place in the historic Mission Santa Clara, offering an intimate and acoustically rich setting.

The Symphony San José Chorale, directed by Sharkova, performs a wide-ranging repertoire from classical masterworks to contemporary compositions, as well as jazz and liturgical works. The ensemble frequently collaborates with Symphony San José on productions such as Movies in Concert and also presents a cappella programs and smaller ensemble performances throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Sharkova, a Russian-American conductor, is internationally recognized for her work with professional, university, youth, and community ensembles. She has conducted in 17 countries and is widely respected as a clinician, educator, and lecturer, bringing a global perspective to her leadership of the Chorale.