Review: FLEX at SF Playhouse

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For Starra Jones, a baller from rural Plainnole, Arkansas, fulfilling her mother’s dream of basketball glory is her prime motivation. Playing a style of ‘dirty’ ball, her braggadocio will lead her to a foul play in Candrice Jones’ Flex, making its West Coast premiere at SF Playhouse. The story of her team trying to prove themselves and win a championship includes young female issues of domestic abuse, premarital sex, betrayals, and jealousy.

Rivals Starra (Santeon Brown) and Sidney (Paige Mayes).

As a basketball junkie myself, I appreciated the technical skills displayed here. Santeon Brown as Starra has some mad skills, and Bill English’s basketball set is spot on. They even used Emmanuel Blackwell as a basketball consultant to add to the high-quality detail touches.

The Lady Train bball team.

Jones has the touch for the dialogue of young black women. The interactions between these friends are authentic and often very funny, and Jones clearly defines each character. There’s Starra (Santeon Brown) whose sure she’s the best, April (Camille Collaco) whose pregnant and debating an abortion, Cherise (Emma Gardner), a religious zealot and part-time lesbian hoping they will all be baptized, Donna (Courtney Gabrielle Williams), a lesbian with a defined college plan, and Sidney (Paige Mayes), a rival baller being recruited by D1 scouts. The cast is fine and not surprisingly athletic.

The cast of Flex.

Jones loads on the individual and team dramas: Donna and Cherise’s affair, April’s pregnancy removes her from the team and her revulsion over sexual abuse pushes her towards an abortion, and Starra and Sidney’s rivalry involves Starra attempting to get Sidney pregnant by her twin brother. Add in Coach Pace (Halili Knox), a motherly yet tough mentor pushing the girls to maintain integrity saying, “the chain is only as strong as the weakest link.”

Local legend Margo Hall directs the action which includes of course some bball action, but shines best in the interactions between the girls. Audience participation is encouraged and delivered. Jones tidies up the subplots a tad too neatly and the running time is bloated.

Flex continues through May 2nd. Tickets available at sfplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 415-677-9596.

Photo credit: Jessica Palopoli

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