Video: First Look at FLEX at San Francisco Playhouse

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San Francisco Playhouse has released first look footage of FLEX, Candrice Jones' raw and electric drama now playing through May 2, 2026 at 450 Post Street in San Francisco's Union Square theatre district.

Directed by Margo Hall, the play is set in a forgotten town in rural Arkansas, where a high school girls basketball team fights toward an impossible dream: a state championship. As rivalries flare and personal struggles threaten to tear them apart, the players discover that winning takes more than talent. The Bay Area Reporter called it "fast-paced and enormously entertaining," while Theatre Eddys praised Hall's direction as "rollicking and riveting, hard-hitting and heart-warming."

Jones, a Steinberg playwright from Dermott, Arkansas, developed FLEX at VONA and the Bay Area Playwrights Festival before a co-world premiere at TheatreSquared and Theatrical Outfit. The play has since been produced at Lincoln Center Theater and Penumbra Theatre in St. Paul.

The creative team includes Bill English (scenic design), Jasmine Milan Williams (costumes), Ray Oppenheimer (lighting), and Ray Archie (sound), with Emmanuel Blackwell serving as basketball consultant.

FLEX runs 2 hours and 20 minutes with one 10-minute intermission and is recommended for audiences 16 and up. For tickets, visit San Francisco Playhouse online or call 415-677-9596.