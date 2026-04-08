Wayne Harris' DRAPETOMANIA to Return to The Marsh Berkeley

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Wayne Harris, co-director of the Formerly Incarcerated People’s Performance Project, will present Drapetomania at The Marsh Berkeley this May. Both a cultural synthesis piece and political reckoning, Drapetomania sees Harris through a U.S. Department of State-sponsored trip to Palestine in 2012 coupled with his meditations on current political affairs.

As a present-day Harris reconciles years spent as a “couch ally,” he draws a chilling historical parallel to a Confederate physician's pseudo-scientific diagnosis of enslaved people’s desire for freedom — the titular drapetomania. Directed by David Ford, Drapetomania is a story of freedom, activism, and engagement.

Drapetomania will run May 1 - 22, 2026 with performances at 7:30pm Fridays at The Marsh Berkeley, 2120 Allston Way, Berkeley, CA 94704. Select performances will be followed by talkbacks with community leaders dedicated to preserving democratic processes in the United States. Tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, $3 convenience fee per ticket) and more information are available now.