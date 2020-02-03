THE ILLUSIONISTS â€“ LIVE FROM BROADWAY is Coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts

On the heels of a highly successful multi-city tour and run on Broadway, the world's best-selling touring magic show, THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY™ (www.theillusionistslive.com), will play San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) on Tuesday, March 24 (7:30 p.m.) and Wednesday, March 25 (7:30 p.m.), 2020 as part of its North American tour in 2020. Tickets (starting at $43) are on-sale now at broadwaysanjose.com, in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose), or by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



THE ILLUSIONISTS - LIVE FROM BROADWAY™ is produced by Simon Painter, Tim Lawson and MagicSpace Entertainment. Conceived by Painter, the show's creative team also includes executive producer Tim Lawson.



Full of hilarious magic tricks, death-defying stunts and acts of breathtaking wonder, THE ILLUSIONISTS has shattered box office records worldwide and thrilled audiences of all ages with a mind-blowing spectacular showcasing the jaw-dropping talents of the most incredible illusionists on earth.



Creative Producer Simon Painter said, "We can't wait to bring this electrifying show to San Jose for a truly entertaining experience for the whole family. THE ILLUSIONISTS is the most non-stop and powerful mix of outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on the live stage."





The 2020 tour will feature the following cast members:



The Trickster,a?? David Williamsona??



David's irresistible mix of humor and skill has been a favorite with audiences around the world. He has consulted for illusionists David Copperfield's and David Blaine's TV specials. Most recently, David appeared ona??Mastersa??Ofa??Illusiona??and PAX TV'sa??World Magic Awardsa??Speciala??where he was awarded comedy magician of the year.a??



The Elusive, Valentin Azema

With a French touch, a bit of humor and a limitless passion for the art of magic, you will share with Valentin a one-of-a-kind experience of wonder and mystery.



The Daredevil, Jonathan Goodwin

British born daredevil and escape artist Jonathan is widely considered one of the most creative, skilled, and frankly crazy stunt performers in the world; and has been described as "the world's greatest theatrical daredevil." Goodwin has been hanged, buried alive, hung by his toes from helicopters, burned at the stake, attacked by sharks, bitten by rattlesnakes, dodged arrows, and climbed under moving cars.



The Mentalist, Chris Cox

He's a multi-award winning 'mind reader who can't read minds' and the star of BBC's Chris Cox's Mind Boggling Magic & Killer Magic. He's performed in three London West End seasons, a sell-out run at Sydney Opera House and has been seen live by over 750,000 people. The UK's Guardian Newspaper say he is "one of the most exciting entertainers in Britain." Chris is far too modest to mention it though.



The Manipulator, Hyun Joon Kim

Hailing from Korea, Hyun Joon Kim is regarded as one of the most masterful sleight of hand artists in the world. He has mastered the art of manipulation with extreme discipline and highly skilled technique that leave audiences and fellow magicians alike in awe.





