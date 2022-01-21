THANA ALEXA Canceled At Hammer Theatre

Hammer Theatre Center has announced the cancellation of Thana Alexa, originally scheduled for January 30, to launch this spring's Black Cab Jazz Series.

A collaboration between San Jose Jazz, San José State University, and the Hammer Theatre, the Black Cab Jazz series offers audiences an intimate experience in the theatre's Hammer4 black box space with cabaret table seating, to up-close some of the best names in modern jazz. Due to an abundance of caution during the current Omicron surge, the Center has determined to postpone this event - a future date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Thana Alexa is one of jazz's powerhouse female vocalists and a leader in the Found Mothers of Jazz project. Her latest album, ONA, has earned two Grammy nominations for Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Instrumental Jazz Solo for Regina Carter's performance. ONA, which translates as "she" in Alexa's family's native Croatian, was inspired by the cross generational and cross-cultural stories of the immigrant women in her family and evolved into an exploration of the experiences of contemporary women everywhere.

Notes Hammer Theatre Center Executive Director Chris Burrill, "We are sorry to have to postpone this thrilling performance. We know our audiences will be happy to see Ms. Alexa in the intimate setting of our black box space, and are looking forward to rescheduling this appearance in the future."

For more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924 8501.