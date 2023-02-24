Symphony San Jose Presents NAKAMATSU PLAYS GREIG in March
Performances run March 18-19, 2023.
San Jose's own Cliburn gold medal winner Jon Nakamatsu reprises the first work he ever played with Symphony San Jose: Grieg's Piano Concerto. The program ends with Florence Price's pioneering Symphony No. 1, skillfully incorporating spirituals, folksong and syncopated African American dance rhythms into a classical structure.
Who: Symphony San Jose presents
What: Nakamatsu Plays Grieg
When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:30pm
Where: The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113. Convenient, inexpensive parking at city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.
THE PROGRAM:
David Amram: Jhaptal
Edvard Grieg: Piano Concerto
Florence Price: Symphony No. 1
Conductor: Aram Demirjian
Soloist: Jon Nakamatsu, piano
SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115
TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1