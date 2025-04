Steinway Society To Present Russian Pianist Alexander Kobrin In Concert In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Russian--American concert pianist Alexander Yevgenyevich Kobrin (Александр Евгеневич Кобрин) is often referred to as the “Van Cliburn of today.” Kobrin will perform live in concert for Steinway Society - The Bay Area on Saturday, May 31, 2025, 7:30 p.m. at the Visual and Performing Arts Center in Cupertino, CA.

To meet the needs of a diverse community of patrons, Steinway Society also offers a recorded option to enjoy the concert on-demand for 48 hours.

THE PROGRAM:

Beethoven, Sonata in E-flat Major, Op. 7

1. Allegro molto e con brio

2. Largo, con gran espressione

3. Allegro

4. Rondo: Poco allegretto e grazioso

Brahms, Drei Intermezzi, Op. 117

1. Andante moderato (E-flat Major)

2. Andante non troppo e con molta espressione (B-flat Minor)

3. Andante con moto (C-sharp Minor)

Chopin, Four Mazurkas, Op. 24

1. Lento (G Minor)

2. Allegro non troppo (C Major)

3. Moderato con anima (A-flat Major)

4. Moderato (B-flat Minor)

Chopin, Fantaisie in F Minor, Op. 49

Chopin, Berceuse in D-flat Major, Op. 57

Chopin, Barcarolle in F-sharp Major, Op. 60

Chopin, Polonaise-Fantaisie in A-flat Major, Op. 61

TICKETS:

Prices listed include all fees.

Single Tickets: $53 to $78

General Admission: $78/$68/$58

Senior & student: $73/$63/$53

Student Rush at the door: $20

Recorded Tickets: $26.75 per household (unlimited viewing for 48 hours after release)

Tickets: https://steinwaysociety.com/

Box Office: 408.300.5635

