South Bay Musical Theatre Announces 2020-2021 Season

South Bay Musical Theatre (SBMT) has announced the titles for the Company's upcoming 2020-2021 season. The 2020-2021 season will include JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (September 26 - October 17, 2020), A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC (January 30 - February 20, 2021) and THE KING AND I (May 15 - June 5, 2021).

"The theme of our 2020-2021 season is The Titans of Broadway," says SBMT Executive Director Sara K. Dean, "as we are offering a trifecta of musicals by celebrated composers Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, and the team of Rodgers and Hammerstein. These highly acclaimed shows include some of Broadway's most beloved songs, while offering a diversity of stories, styles, and settings. JOSEPH, for example, has an uplifting and sparkling energy; A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC is subtle and sophisticated; while THE KING AND I is traditional and entrancing. At South Bay Musical Theatre, we strive to provide noteworthy entertainment while building community. We believe that our patrons are going to be thrilled with these productions."



South Bay Musical Theatre's 2020-2021 season features:

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Directed by Sara K. Dean

Choreographed by Michael Saenz

September 26 - October 17, 2020 Nominee! 1982 Tony Award, "Best Musical" The Biblical saga of Joseph and his coat of many colors comes to vibrant life in this delightful musical parable. Since 1972, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT has had four major productions in London's West End theater district and two on Broadway in New York City - in addition to numerous national touring productions in the United Kingdom, the United States and in international locales. Set to an engaging cornucopia of musical styles, from country-western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock 'n' roll, this Old Testament tale emerges both timely and timeless.

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim Book by Hugh Wheeler Directed by Walter M. Mayes

Musical Direction by Joseph Kelly

January 30 - February 20, 2021 Winner! 1973 Tony Award, "Best Musical" Adapted from Ingmar Bergman's film "Smiles of a Summer Night," this elegant musical whisks theatergoers away to Sweden in the year 1900. The story explores a tangled web of affairs amongst the fading diva Desirée Armfeldt, the men who love her, their jealous wives, and everyone who finds themselves alongside them for a weekend in the country. The enticing sparkle of new romances and second chances brings endless surprises throughout this sophisticated work that features the famed song "Send in the Clowns" and a masterful score of enchanting Sondheim waltzes.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I

Music by Richard Rodgers Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Directed by Vinh G. Nguyen

Choreographed by Nicole Sarich May 15 - June 5, 2021 Winner! 1952 Tony Award, "Best Musical"

Winner! 1996 Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical

Winner! 2015 Tony Award, Best Revival of a Musical Two worlds collide in this "breathtaking and exquisite" true story about a schoolteacher named Anna and her stormy-turned-steamy relationship with the King of Siam. The show has seen multiple Broadway runs, winning the Tony Award for "Best Musical" or "Best Revival" in 1951, 1996, and 2015. The story, so daring in its day 70 years ago, tackled slavery, tyranny, sexism, racism, humility, cultural differences, political upheaval, and even girl power-themes that are still all too relevant today. The score features such beloved classics as "Getting To Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune," "Hello Young Lovers," and "Shall We Dance." About South Bay Musical Theatre



South Bay Musical Theatre was founded in 1963 and, with this new season, will be entering its 58th year of entertaining Bay Area audiences as a non-profit organization. For more information or to obtain tickets online, visit www.SouthBayMT.com.





