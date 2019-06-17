Sonoma Arts Live Presents MY FAIR LADY

Sonoma Arts Live's A TOAST TO THE CLASSICS season closes with MY FAIR LADY, directed by award-winning Michael Ross, on the Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall in the historic Sonoma Community Center, 276 East Napa Street, Sonoma. Show runs July 12, 13,14,18,19,20,21,25,26,27,28. Evening performances at 7:30pm and Sunday performances at 2:00pm. July 12, Opening night will begin at 8pm, with a reception from 7pm - 8pm.

"Our TOAST TO THE CLASSICS season closes with one of the longest-running musicals ever on Broadway, and we are very excited to see what Director Michael Ross and Music Director James Raasch do with this iconic musical," says Executive Artistic Director Jaime Love.

Ross states, "The Rotary Stage in Andrews Hall is a rather intimate space. I liked the idea of using a small ensemble of actors to scale down this traditionally big musical to fit the space without sacrificing any of the soaring music or movement of the show. In the end, it still comes down to effectively telling the story of two people whose worlds collide, leading to profound changes for both."

Sonoma Arts Live has assembled a great cast to bring this Lerner and Lowe show to the stage. The principals are Larry Williams as Henry Higgins, Sarah Wintermeyer as Eliza Doolittle, Chad Yarish as Col. Pickering, Tim Setzer as Alfred P. Doolittle, and Ryan Hook as Freddy Eynsford-Hill. Supporting/ensemble cast include Kathryn Fletcher (Mrs. Higgins), Tracy Hinman (Mrs. Pearce), Michael Lumb (Jaime), Sean O'Brien (Lord Boxington), Emily Thomason (Lady Boxington), Zane Walters (Butler), and Amy Webber (Mrs. Eynsford-Hill).

Hailed by critics and audiences for its heart and its wit, MY FAIR LADY is a beautiful musical about transformation, patronage, gender politics and class, based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion. For ticket information, go to sonomaartslive.org





