Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sonoma Arts Live Cancels All Shows Through December 2020

Article Pixel

The company is working on researching protocols and safety measures, and hopes to present an alternative.

Aug. 12, 2020  
Sonoma Arts Live Cancels All Shows Through December 2020

Sonoma Arts Live has made the decision to cancel all fall shows through December of 2020, Sonoma Valley Sun reports.

"Theater people are can-do, find-another-way-type of folks," said founder and Artistic Director Jaime Love, "so believe me, we researched every possible scenario before deciding the only appropriate choice is closing until it is safer."

The company is working on researching protocols and safety measures, and hopes to present an alternative to shows in Andrews Hall, with shows in the smaller space within the Sonoma Community Center.

"What better time than now to bring it back, with entertainment performed by couples who are already sheltering in place together and one-person shows." They will be recorded live, and live-streamed, Love said.

Learn more at sonomaartslive.org.

Read the original story on Sonoma Valley Sun.



Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Ahead Of Her Concert This Week, Take a Look Back at Lena Hall's Career
  • VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for Radio Free Birdland Premiere Starring Max von Essen
  • Theatre Tulsa Seeks Personal Stories for TELL ME A STORY Production
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Max von Essen's Birdland Concert!