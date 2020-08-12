Sonoma Arts Live Cancels All Shows Through December 2020

The company is working on researching protocols and safety measures, and hopes to present an alternative.

Sonoma Arts Live has made the decision to cancel all fall shows through December of 2020, Sonoma Valley Sun reports.

"Theater people are can-do, find-another-way-type of folks," said founder and Artistic Director Jaime Love, "so believe me, we researched every possible scenario before deciding the only appropriate choice is closing until it is safer."

The company is working on researching protocols and safety measures, and hopes to present an alternative to shows in Andrews Hall, with shows in the smaller space within the Sonoma Community Center.

"What better time than now to bring it back, with entertainment performed by couples who are already sheltering in place together and one-person shows." They will be recorded live, and live-streamed, Love said.

Learn more at sonomaartslive.org.

Read the original story on Sonoma Valley Sun.

