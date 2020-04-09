Smuin Launches Pay-What-You-Can Virtual Classes For All Levels April 13

As Shelter-in-Place continues, Smuin Contemporary Ballet offers aspiring, retired, and professional dancers the chance of a lifetime to dance along with the company's world-class artists and instructors in the comfort of their own home.

An exciting new way to stay in shape at home, Smuin's Virtual Classes will provide dancers of all levels-beginner, intermediate, and advanced-the opportunity to participate in Zoom-based drop-in lessons covering styles from ballet, to contemporary, to hip-hop. All classes are "pay what you can," and students are welcomed to register for one class, sample a variety of styles, or enroll for a series of classes.

Smuin's Virtual Classes will be offered Monday, April 13 through Sunday, May 3 (see full schedules below). For more information or to register, the public may visit https://bit.ly/smuinclasses.

Beginning Adult Dance Sampler: Character, Jazz & Contemporary

Starts April 14: Tues/Thurs 6pm, Sat 10am

Teachers: Mengjun Chen, Cassidy Isaacson, Ben Needham-Wood

Perfect for dance newbies or anyone who wants to try a variety of fun styles, Smuin's popular signature program allows for a taste of a different dance style each week including Character, Jazz, and Contemporary.

Beginning Adult Ballet

Starts April 14: Tues/Thurs 12pm, Sat/Sun 11:15am

Teachers: Tess Lane, Ian Buchanan

Adults who have always wanted to try a ballet class can join Smuin artists for a fun and approachable class which will guide students through the fundamentals of ballet.

Beginning Hip Hop

Starts April 13: Mon 4pm

Teacher: Ben Needham-Wood

Adults who have always wanted to find their hip hop rhythm can join Smuin artist Ben Needham-Wood, who will teach a variety of new moves during a quick warm-up, followed by a fun and original combo.

Beginning/Intermediate Adult Ballet

Starts April 15: Wed/Fri 10am

Teacher: Valerie Harmon

These classes are geared toward adult dancers with some prior dance experience. Those looking for a greater challenge than beginner-level classes can sign up for this class, which focuses on fundamental Ballet technique through barre work followed by a short (small space) center practice.

Beginning/Intermediate Jazz & Contemporary

Starts April 17: Fri 4pm

Teacher: Cassidy Isaacson

These classes are geared toward adult dancers with some prior dance experience. Combining style and flair, this class merges elements of both Jazz and Contemporary dance for a fun and fabulous hour of dance from the comfort of home.

Intermediate Adult Ballet

Starts April 13: Mon/Wed 6pm, Sat 12:30pm

Teachers: Terez Dean Orr, Mengjun Chen, Tess Lane

These classes will focus on continuing to strengthen technique with barre, and some center work.

Intermediate/Advanced Adult Ballet

Starts April 13: Mon/Thurs 10:30am

Teachers: Amy London, Mengjun Chen

This 1.25 hour class designed for the more experienced dancer to challenge and hone their Ballet technique while dancing from home. Classes will include thorough barre and additional center work.





