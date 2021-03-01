Smuin Extends Popular Virtual Classes Through March 31

Since launching last April, Smuin Contemporary Ballet has led hundreds of aspiring and professional dancers through Zoom-based drop-in Virtual Classes in movement including ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, fitness and more.

Taught by Smuin dancers and alumni, the latest extension of these popular classes for all levels continues, plus the return of the starter "Ballet FUNdamentals" workshop and "Easy Movin' with Smuin" class for seniors. Smuin's Virtual Classes are extended through March 31 (see schedule below). Classes are offered on a sliding scale from $8 - $20, with the workshop priced at $100. Students must register at least 30 minutes in advance to receive a Zoom link to participate. For more information or to register, the public may visit www.smuinclasses.org.

Smuin Ballet Master Amy London was asked by Artistic Director Celia Fushille to launch Smuin's virtual classes, which have grown to offer a wide array of dance styles and fitness classes for all levels. London has been Smuin's Ballet Master for 12 years, and with more than two decades of experience as a dance educator and program director she was ideally suited to create Smuin's program.

Ballet Classes



Three levels of ballet taught by current and former Smuin company dancers are on offer this session.

Beginning Adult Ballet

Tues 9:30am, Thurs 5pm, Sat 10:15am

Teachers: Tess Lane, Brennan Wall, Ian Buchanan

Adults who have always wanted to try a Ballet class can join Smuin artists for fun and approachable classes which will guide students through the fundamentals, and continue to build on work from previous sessions. For best progression, a minimum of two classes per week is recommended.

Beginning/Intermediate Adult Ballet

Mon/Wed 10am

Teacher: Valerie Harmon

These classes are geared toward adult dancers with some prior dance experience. Those looking for a greater challenge than beginner-level classes can sign up for this class, which focuses on fundamental Ballet technique through barre work followed by a short (small space) center practice.

Intermediate Adult Ballet

Mon/Wed 6:15pm, Sat 11:45am

Teachers: Terez Dean Orr, Brennan Wall, Tess Lane

These classes will focus on continuing to strengthen technique with thorough barre and some center work. Classes include increased ballet vocabulary and aim to challenge and inspire those with previous ballet training.

Intermediate Pointe

Tues 6:15pm

Teacher: Lauren Pschirrer

These classes begin with strengthening and stabilizing exercises followed by pointe work, structured to safely continue pointe training at home. This class is for dancers 13 years and older with at least two years of previous pointe training.

Dance Variety



Versatility and excellence in a wide range of dance styles is a trademark of Smuin and its multi-talented artists. Students are invited to try one class, sample a variety of styles, or enroll in a series.

Beginning Hip Hop

Mon 4pm

Teacher: Ben Needham-Wood

Adults who have always wanted to find their Hip Hop rhythm can join Needham-Wood, who will teach a variety of new moves during a quick warm-up, followed by a fun and original combo.

Beginning/Intermediate Jazz

Wed 5pm

Teacher: Tessa Barbour, Cassidy Isaacson

Students will feel like a Fosse star in this classic Jazz class with Barbour, who will teach fundamental Jazz technique and lead participants through dynamic combinations packed with style and fun.

Beginning/Intermediate Broadway Jazz

Sun 4pm, Tues 4pm

Teacher: Weston Krukow, Laura Kaufman

Smuin alum Krukow has spent his time post-Smuin on national and international tours of Broadway's "An American in Paris." Students can join in the fun and bring a dance story to life with a class that brings Broadway style straight to their homes. The second class on Tuesdays is a continuation of the material begun on Sundays. Dancer Laura Kaufman, who danced with Krukow on the first national tour of "An American in Paris" and recently finished a year on the road with the Broadway national tour of "CATS," will substitute for Krukow on March 9.

Intermediate Tap

Tues/Thurs 5pm

Teacher: Tessa Barbour

With or without the shoes, students can "tap" into their inner Fred Astaire or Ginger Rogers, learning fun new rhythms and dance steps from Smuin's resident tapper extraordinaire.

Character

Thurs 6:15pm

Teacher: Mengjun Chen

Back by popular demand! Students will learn the highly stylized flavor and theatrics of Character dance, a style that draws influences from traditional folk and national dances.

Dance-Based Fitness



Taught by Smuin dancers or alumni, these classes emphasize strength, flexibility, mobility, and fun.

Pilates

Sat 9am

Teacher: Lauren Pschirrer

A full-body workout designed to build strength, improve coordination, balance, control and endurance throughout the body, through specifically designed exercises. Emphasis placed on proper alignment, the importance of the breath, and developing a strong core. Modification for all levels and experience.

Easy Movin' with Smuin

Thurs 10am

Teacher: Valerie Harmon

This low-intensity class features full body exercises for seniors or anyone wanting to focus on balance, stability, range of motion, and coordination, plus a short phrase of movement set to music. The entire class may be enjoyed seated or standing, and additional options will be given to add light resistance work. Optional equipment includes: a towel or belt, and light weights such as soup cans, milk containers, or hardcover books.

Stretch & Strength

Wed 11:30am

Teacher: Valerie Harmon

Pilates-based exercises and full body stretching to strengthen and lengthen! A great way to augment any style of dance by strengthening core muscles and increasing flexibility. Modifications for all levels of experience.

Workshops



Workshops are designed to give participants a concentrated introduction to a specific style of dance. Each class package includes video access to a recording to practice between classes.

Ballet FUNdamentals

Mon 5pm (March 8, 15, 22 & 29)

Teacher: Brennan Wall

Would-be dancers who have always thought of trying a ballet class will have a chance to get introduced to the foundations of ballet posture, positions, and basic steps in this new 4-week workshop. Each instruction will be recorded, and participants will have access to the video in order to practice throughout the week until the next class meeting. This is a fun and low-stress way to gain an appreciation for the basics of ballet training or to prepare to join Smuin's Beginning Ballet classes.