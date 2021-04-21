Skystar Wheel Celebrates Mother's Day With Special Offer: All Moms Ride Free

In celebration of the upcoming Mother's Day holiday on Sunday, May 9, SkyStar Observation Wheel will be offering a special ticket opportunity for that day: Moms Ride Free. Individuals may reserve their tickets for the designated time period for May 9 and bring your mom along for the complimentary ride, it's that easy.

"It's been a tough year for everyone, especially for moms trying to balance stay-at-home mandates, work-from-home and helping their children with school instruction from home," said Todd Schneider, SkyStar Wheel Managing Partner. "SkyStar wants to acknowledge Bay Area moms with this special thank you ticket offer to ride the Wheel for free and help celebrate their day."

This special SkyStar Wheel Mother's Day Celebration is presented in collaboration with iHeart Radio stations The Breeze 98.1; Star 101.3; KMEL 106.1; WILD 94.9; and iHeart 80s 103.7.

Standing 15 stories, the state-of-the-art SkyStar Observation Wheel features 36 enclosed well-ventilated gondolas, boasting unparalleled views from downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean. Health and safety modifications to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be maintained including thorough sanitizing of all gondolas between each use; only family and friends will share a gondola; social distancing in queues; onsite handwashing; and temperature testing for staff and riders.

The Observation Wheel is located in the Music Concourse at Bowl Drive, the outdoor plaza near the de Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Japanese Tea Garden. Public parking is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the adjacent Music Concourse Garage, with entrance on the Fulton Street side.

SkyStar tickets are now available for purchase and may be reserved by ordering online at skystarwheel.com. Tickets are $18 and $12 for seniors (65+) and children (12 and under). San Francisco residents with a valid identification card enjoy a 15% discount off each ticket. Operational hours are Monday through Friday, 12 Noon to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.