Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Skystar Wheel Celebrates Mother's Day With Special Offer: All Moms Ride Free

This special SkyStar Wheel Mother's Day Celebration is presented in collaboration with iHeart Radio stations.

Apr. 21, 2021  

Skystar Wheel Celebrates Mother's Day With Special Offer: All Moms Ride Free

In celebration of the upcoming Mother's Day holiday on Sunday, May 9, SkyStar Observation Wheel will be offering a special ticket opportunity for that day: Moms Ride Free. Individuals may reserve their tickets for the designated time period for May 9 and bring your mom along for the complimentary ride, it's that easy.

"It's been a tough year for everyone, especially for moms trying to balance stay-at-home mandates, work-from-home and helping their children with school instruction from home," said Todd Schneider, SkyStar Wheel Managing Partner. "SkyStar wants to acknowledge Bay Area moms with this special thank you ticket offer to ride the Wheel for free and help celebrate their day."

This special SkyStar Wheel Mother's Day Celebration is presented in collaboration with iHeart Radio stations The Breeze 98.1; Star 101.3; KMEL 106.1; WILD 94.9; and iHeart 80s 103.7.

Standing 15 stories, the state-of-the-art SkyStar Observation Wheel features 36 enclosed well-ventilated gondolas, boasting unparalleled views from downtown San Francisco to the Pacific Ocean. Health and safety modifications to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be maintained including thorough sanitizing of all gondolas between each use; only family and friends will share a gondola; social distancing in queues; onsite handwashing; and temperature testing for staff and riders.

The Observation Wheel is located in the Music Concourse at Bowl Drive, the outdoor plaza near the de Young Museum, the California Academy of Sciences, and the Japanese Tea Garden. Public parking is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the adjacent Music Concourse Garage, with entrance on the Fulton Street side.

SkyStar tickets are now available for purchase and may be reserved by ordering online at skystarwheel.com. Tickets are $18 and $12 for seniors (65+) and children (12 and under). San Francisco residents with a valid identification card enjoy a 15% discount off each ticket. Operational hours are Monday through Friday, 12 Noon to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
Smuin Contemporary Ballet Announces SMUIN AL FRESCO Photo

Smuin Contemporary Ballet Announces SMUIN AL FRESCO

New Theater to Stream THE WASTE LAND Beginning April 29 Photo

New Theater to Stream THE WASTE LAND Beginning April 29

The Rita Moreno Awards Announces 2021 Nominees Photo

The Rita Moreno Awards Announces 2021 Nominees

A.C.T. Announces Annual Season Gala Photo

A.C.T. Announces Annual Season Gala


More Hot Stories For You

  • Guilty Pleasures Cabaret presents 'SIDEWALK SPEAKEASY' In Association With NYC's Open Culture Program
  • The Skivvies to Return to The Green Room 42 in May
  • DEBRA COOK'S JILTED TO PERFECTION to be Presented Virtually in May
  • Local Crooner Kevin Kelly To Debut New Cabaret At Winter Park Playhouse