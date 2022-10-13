Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San José Chamber Orchestra Presents OURLAND: A Dystopian State This Month

Performances are Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.

Oct. 13, 2022  

San José Chamber Orchestra Presents OURLAND: A Dystopian State This Month

The San José Chamber Orchestra, under the baton of Maestra Barbara Day Turner, makes its second foray into chamber opera, presenting OURLAND: A Dystopian State, an opera in 12 scenes recently composed by Paul Davies with a libretto by Daniel Helfgot.

It is the story of Othien, a young man who was born across the border and now lives in Ourland with his adoptive parents and their daughter Landsis.

Ourland is an imaginary country but where many societies today can easily find themselves reflected. It is a country ruled by fear and suspicion of outsiders. Following in the long tradition of opera as relevant social commentary, it tackles the subject of the life and death consequences of bigotry, suspicion, resentment, and hate of the foreigner...the other. Mexican-American composer Paul Davies and Argentine-American librettist Daniel Helfgot bring their respective extensive backgrounds to the crafting of this intense cautionary tale heightened by lyrical, descriptive music.

CONTENT WARNING: due to the heavy nature of the subject matter, this performance is not suitable for children.

Director: Daniel Helfgot

Scenic and Projection Design: Greg Mitchell

Lighting Design: Chris Wood

Costume Coordinator: Julie Engelbrecht

Approximate running time 75 minutes

Cast List

Othien: Scott Wichael

Landsis: Karen Wemhoener

Churchman: Alexander R. Adams

Policewoman: Heather Gallagher

Foreign Woman: Ashley Nuñez

Mother: Maura Schaefer

Father: Evan Fleming

Barkeeper: Roberto Perlas Gomez

Doctor: Joseph Meyers

Performance Details:

Dates: Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23.
Time: Curtains at 7:30pm.
Where: 3Below Theaters & Café, 288 South Second Street, San José 95113. (Inexpensive parking is available in the city-owned garage directly above the theater.)TICKETS: www.sjco.org
408 295-4416

PHOTOS CREDIT: Alexis Silver Photography


Regional Awards


October 13, 2022

