San Francisco's YBCA Unveils Programming for MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts has revealed an expansive lineup of live events and community programming accompanying its recently opened exhibitions Bay Area Thenand MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy. From August through December 2025, YBCA’s downtown campus will come alive with concerts, festivals, talks, and film screenings that celebrate the Bay Area’s rich legacy of resistance and cultural innovation—while welcoming thousands of visitors for free experiences.

A key component of Bay Area Then is a dynamic series of monthly concerts held during San Francisco’s Downtown First Thursdays, when YBCA’s galleries at 701 Mission Street are open late and free to the public. Curated by Chris Johanson and Ethan Swan, the free series celebrates the artistic spirit of the Bay Area’s countercultures and artist communities.

2025 Music and Performance Lineup:

August 7: Cellski and DJ TC

September 4: Linton, and special guest to be announced

October 2: Mike Morasky + Kal Spelletich, and special guest to be announced

November 6: Erica Dawn Lyle and Brontez Purnell

December 4: Ovarian Trolley and Wife

“This series brings together both contemporary performers and artists deeply connected to the Bay Area’s history of creative resistance,” said Eungie Joo, Bay Area ThenGuest Curator. “Drawing on the rich intersections of music, visual art, and performance, the spirit of the exhibition—its experimentation, irreverence, and sense of community—runs through every performance.”

MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy, presented by SOMA Pilipinas, in collaboration with YBCA, is activated by events that celebrate Filipino culture and history. Highlights include:

August 9–10: Pistahan Festival Weekend (11 AM–5 PM): A two-day celebration of Filipino culture featuring performances, art, and food in the heart of the Yerba Buena neighborhood. Included in the events is an unveiling and celebration of Mark Baugh-Sasaki’s sculpture Lighthouse, installed on YBCA’s plaza on Mission Street at 2pm on Saturday, August 9.

August 13: Talk with Historian MC Canlas (1–3 PM): Learn about the history of the Mock Battle of Manila Bay and its enduring impact.

Second Sundays: Free Film Screenings (Monthly): Each month, YBCA will host free screenings of films and documentaries exploring the stories of the Filipino community in San Francisco and across the Bay Area.

“MAKIBAKA is more than an exhibition—it’s a living expression of the Filipino community’s creativity and resilience,” said Raquel Redondiez, SOMA Pilipinas Director. “From Pistahan to monthly film screenings, this programming reflects the power of art to honor our past while shaping our future.”

Together, Bay Area Then and MAKIBAKA: A Living Legacy represent one of YBCA’s most ambitious curatorial undertakings in recent years—bringing together more than 40 visual artists, monthly concerts, festivals, and talks to foster vibrant public exchange. Additional programming will be announced this fall, further expanding the season’s offerings and inviting the public into even more opportunities for connection.