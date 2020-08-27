San Francisco's Grants for the Arts Program $12.8 Million in Grants to Be Dispersed

Grants will be given to 227 arts and culture organizations throughout the city.

San Francisco's Grants for the Arts (GFTA) program has announced $12.8 million in grants that will be given to 227 arts and culture organizations throughout the city, KQED reports.

Grantees range from small companies like AfroSolo, which received $10,000 in GFTA funding, to larger institutions like the San Francisco Opera, which received a $600,000 grant. Other grantees include the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the San Francisco Ballet, as well as the San Francisco Juneteenth Celebration, Project Level, and the Transgender Film Festival.

"We had a really deep dive into those organizations who tried to look at racial and ethnic equity lines in particular this year, such as the African-American community and the transgender community," says City Administrator Naomi Kelly. "We wanted to make sure that we are supporting those organizations that have been disproportionately impacted through COVID-19."

Read more on KQED.

