Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco's Grants for the Arts Program $12.8 Million in Grants to Be Dispersed

Article Pixel

Grants will be given to 227 arts and culture organizations throughout the city.

Aug. 27, 2020  
San Francisco's Grants for the Arts Program $12.8 Million in Grants to Be Dispersed

San Francisco's Grants for the Arts (GFTA) program has announced $12.8 million in grants that will be given to 227 arts and culture organizations throughout the city, KQED reports.

Grantees range from small companies like AfroSolo, which received $10,000 in GFTA funding, to larger institutions like the San Francisco Opera, which received a $600,000 grant. Other grantees include the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and the San Francisco Ballet, as well as the San Francisco Juneteenth Celebration, Project Level, and the Transgender Film Festival.

"We had a really deep dive into those organizations who tried to look at racial and ethnic equity lines in particular this year, such as the African-American community and the transgender community," says City Administrator Naomi Kelly. "We wanted to make sure that we are supporting those organizations that have been disproportionately impacted through COVID-19."

Read more on KQED.


Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Sierra Boggess Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Not Tour This Holiday Season
  • Taylor Louderman, Christopher J. Hanke, and More Will Participate In MTCA 2021
  • Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky