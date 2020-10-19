San Francisco to Implement a Universal Basic Income Program For Artists

The program will provide $1,000 a month for local artists.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced that she plans to launch a universal basic income (UBI) program that will provide $1,000 a month for local artists, CBS reports.

This comes after a recent report released by the San Francisco Economic Recovery Task Force, which provided 41 recommendations to help out with the effects the pandemic has had on the city's economy.

The proposed UBI program will provide up to 130 artists with $1,000 a month for at least six months, and it is expected to begin in early 2021.

"Universal basic income is a simple idea that could have a radical impact on our society: give people enough money to meet their basic needs, providing everyone in the country with an income floor," states the Universal Income Project, which advocates for UBI programs in the San Francisco Bay Area. "Basic income could eliminate absolute poverty, support entrepreneurship and creativity, and allow every American to share in the prosperity that we have created together as a nation."

Read more on CBS.

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You