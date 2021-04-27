The San Francisco Symphony returns to live performances on May 6 with a First Responders concert.

Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the San Francisco Symphony in a program of favorite string works by Jean Sibelius, George Walker, Carl Nielsen, Caroline Shaw, and Edward Grieg. Offered as a thank you to medical professionals and community partners, these performances mark the San Francisco Symphony's first live concerts in more than a year.

Program:

Rakastava - Sibelius

Lyric for Strings - Walker

Little Suite for Strings - Nielsen

Entr'acte - Caroline Shaw

From Holberg's Time Suite - Grieg

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2020-21/Esa-Pekka-Salonen-Conducts-First-Responders-Concer.