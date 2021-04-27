Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Symphony Returns to Live Performances on May 6 With a First Responders Concert

Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen leads theSymphony in a program of string works by Jean Sibelius, George Walker, Carl Nielsen, Caroline Shaw, and Edward Grieg.

Apr. 27, 2021  

The San Francisco Symphony returns to live performances on May 6 with a First Responders concert.

Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen leads the San Francisco Symphony in a program of favorite string works by Jean Sibelius, George Walker, Carl Nielsen, Caroline Shaw, and Edward Grieg. Offered as a thank you to medical professionals and community partners, these performances mark the San Francisco Symphony's first live concerts in more than a year.

Program:

Rakastava - Sibelius

Lyric for Strings - Walker

Little Suite for Strings - Nielsen

Entr'acte - Caroline Shaw

From Holberg's Time Suite - Grieg

Learn more and buy tickets at https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2020-21/Esa-Pekka-Salonen-Conducts-First-Responders-Concer.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Megan Sikora
Megan Sikora
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina

Related Articles View More San Francisco Stories
BWW Review: San Francisco Operas Drive-In BARBER OF SEVILLE at The Marin Center In San Raf Photo

BWW Review: San Francisco Opera's Drive-In BARBER OF SEVILLE at The Marin Center In San Rafael

Good Company Players Returns With IN THE MEANTIME Photo

Good Company Players Returns With IN THE MEANTIME

San Francisco Playhouse Announces Casting For SHOOT ME WHEN… Photo

San Francisco Playhouse Announces Casting For SHOOT ME WHEN…

Photo Flash: First Look at THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at San Francisco Opera Photo

Photo Flash: First Look at THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at San Francisco Opera


More Hot Stories For You

  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Salvatore Accardo Will Perform a Concert at Sala Santa Cecila Next Month
  • ANNA & SERGEI Starring Hershey Felder as Sergei Rachmaninoff to be Presented in World Premiere Live Stream in May
  • Giorgio Panariello LA FAVOLA MIA Tour Postponed to 2022