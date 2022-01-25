San Francisco Symphony Celebrates the Lunar New Year Next Month
The performance is on Saturday, February 5.
Celebrate Lunar New Year: Year of the Tiger with the San Francisco Symphony at this vibrant event that draws upon Asian traditions, past and present. Conductor Yue Bao makes her debut leading the Orchestra in The Butterfly Lovers Concerto and works by Huan-zhi Li, Tan Dun, Texu Kim, Tzyen Hsiao, and Liu Yuan, as well as traditional folk music.
Program
Spring Festival Overture
Huan-zhi Li
The Butterfly Lovers Concerto (Excerpt)
Chen Gang & He Zhanhao
Two Folk Songs
Flower Drum Song from Feng Yang
Girl From the Da Ban City
Huang Ruo
Eternal Vow from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Tan Dun
Spin-Flip
Texu Kim
The Angel from Formosa
Tyzen Hsiao
Train Toccata
Liu Yuan
Learn more at https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/Lunar-New-Year-Year-of-the-Tiger.