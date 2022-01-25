Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Symphony Celebrates the Lunar New Year Next Month

The performance is on Saturday, February 5.

Jan. 25, 2022  
Celebrate Lunar New Year: Year of the Tiger with the San Francisco Symphony at this vibrant event that draws upon Asian traditions, past and present. Conductor Yue Bao makes her debut leading the Orchestra in The Butterfly Lovers Concerto and works by Huan-zhi Li, Tan Dun, Texu Kim, Tzyen Hsiao, and Liu Yuan, as well as traditional folk music.

Program

Spring Festival Overture

Huan-zhi Li

The Butterfly Lovers Concerto (Excerpt)

Chen Gang & He Zhanhao

Two Folk Songs
Flower Drum Song from Feng Yang
Girl From the Da Ban City

Huang Ruo

Eternal Vow from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Tan Dun

Spin-Flip

Texu Kim

The Angel from Formosa

Tyzen Hsiao

Train Toccata

Liu Yuan

Learn more at https://www.sfsymphony.org/Buy-Tickets/2021-22/Lunar-New-Year-Year-of-the-Tiger.


