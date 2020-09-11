San Francisco Performing Artist Call for Re-Opening of Outdoor Sites

Outdoor music concerts will be permitted from September 15. However, only for audiences of up to 12 people.

Six months almost to the day since the Health Departments of half-a-dozen Bay Area counties issues simultaneously issued shelter-in-place orders, local artists are demanding that they be allowed to resume work at smaller outside venues and other out-of-doors sites that can be safely managed around the City & County of San Francisco.

The arts community, along with just about every other industry deemed non-essential, willingly closed its doors in March to comply with the Shelter-in-Place order. Now, as other types of businesses get permitted to reopen, artists find themselves in danger of being kicked to the curb when it comes to government priorities. Artists watched while other non-essential businesses (retail, restaurants, health & fitness, personal services and the worship industry) were given priority.

Now after mounting public pressure from artists (not to mention literally hundreds of public performances that have taken place without permits. See Artist Letter HERE) there is finally word coming from City Hall that outdoor music concerts will be permitted from September 15. However, only for audiences of up to 12 people. Artists are concerned for two primary reasons:

First, there is no word that other types of performance such as dance, theatre or circus would also be allowed to open.

Second, that gatherings of 12 are too small to be commercially viable and do not take into account the industry's unique ability to protect its patrons from the risks of COVID-19. This can be done through physically distancing attendees and then contact-tracing them if needs be through standard box office operations. The fact that, in addition to being distanced, audiences remain masked, seated and quiet for the duration of a performance is also seen as a large mitigating factor in the prevention of the spread of disease. Artists contend that, despite being among the last to re-open, theirs is actually the least likely environment for audiences to become infected.

In July, after consultations with many artists, SFIAF sent ideas for guidelines to the Dept. of Public Health (HERE) to no avail and have since written to public officials including the Mayor (HERE) and Public Health Officer, Grant Colfax (HERE) but received no response.



SFIAF director, Andrew Wood said, "The non-profit performing arts industry is inherently safer than a lot of the other businesses that have already been allowed to re-open, but we do not have a coordinated lobby and are being heard last and least."



He explained, "As a standard practice arts presenters, through the box-office, can obtain the contact details for every single person that makes a reservation to our shows. Plus we have skilled house management operations that can place audience members from different households much further apart than can be achieved an outdoor restaurant on a Valencia Street sidewalk. We also have entrance and exit protocols."



We can distance and protect our customers more comprehensively than other industries can and, if someone does fall ill, we can trace them faster and more efficiently than other industries are able to. Further, we are an intrinsic part of San Francisco's economy. By leaving us out the City is hampering its own recovery."



Another consideration that the non-profit arts industry has tried to convey to City Hall is that in November (inasmuch as we can predict weather patterns any more), the rainy season will be upon us. No-one will be planning outdoor performances until the spring. If the City does not test outdoor performances (and box-office operations) in a real-time, practical fashion before then, DPH will be creating guidelines in a vacuum during the winter. Come April dozens of permits will be issued without proven safety procedures that have been demonstrably tested beforehand.



Note: The performing arts industry understands the real dangers associated with COVID-19 and stands ready to close (again) at a moment's notice should the infection rate increase and other outdoor activities are similarly curtailed.

