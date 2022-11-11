Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

San Francisco Opera Presents THE TRAVIATA ENCOUNTER Next Weekend

San Francisco Opera's The Traviata Encounter takes place Saturday, November 19 from 7:30 p.m.–10 p.m. at the War Memorial Opera House.

Nov. 11, 2022  

For one night only, San Francisco Opera invites audiences to experience the romance, drama and passion of Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata in a new and unforgettable way. The Traviata Encounter will immerse guests in the seductive world of the opera and one of the art form's greatest characters, Violetta Valéry, based on an actual person, Marie Duplessis, who was a courtesan in 19th-century Paris.

Attendees will enjoy a performance of the first act of director Shawna Lucey's sumptuous new staging of Verdi's 1853 masterpiece conducted by Eun Sun Kim and starring South African soprano Pretty Yende as Violetta and Chilean American tenor Jonathan Tetelman as Alfredo, followed by an immersive evening of food, drinks and dancing in the transformed Opera House.

Cozy up to the bar or explore the different lobbies of the Opera House, each inspired by one of the remaining scenes of La Traviata-from the proper elegance of Violetta's country garden (Act II, Scene 1) to the sinful decadence of Flora's gambling party (Act II, Scene 2) and a raucous celebration of, and tribute to, Violetta's remarkable life (Act III)-guests will be fully immersed in the world of The Traviata Encounter.

"La Traviata is the opera that makes Julia Roberts cry in Pretty Woman," says Lucey. "Its story has inspired artists from Sofia Coppola to Baz Luhrmann, whose film Moulin Rouge! shares its DNA." Lucey's hope is that guests will feel completely transported into the lavish life of the beautiful Violetta. "We've thought out every detail from the décor to the craft cocktails, immersive games and live entertainment to make this a completely unforgettable experience. This will be the party of the year."

Kicking off the evening of festivities, the curtain will rise on the lavish salon of Violetta's Paris apartment. Act I of Shawna Lucey's stunning new production is performed in its entirety (approximately 30 minutes), with full orchestra, chorus and principal cast members and featuring the work of production designer Robert Innes Hopkins, lighting designer Michael Clark and choreographer John Heginbotham. The first act of La Traviata contains timeless musical moments such as the haunting prelude, the impossible-not-to-hum-along-with brindisi (drinking song), "Libiamo ne' lieti calici," and Violetta's sparkling tour-de-force aria about personal freedom, "Sempre libera."

Following Act I, the action moves from the auditorium to the Opera House lobbies, now transformed into iconic scenes from the rest of the story of La Traviata. Each interactive lobby area was created in collaboration with Blueprint Studios, Global Gourmet and the La Traviata creative team. Guests will become a part of Violetta's captivating world with unforgettable photo opps, interactive activities and live entertainment.

Inspired by La Traviata's Act II, Scene 1, the upper levels will transport guests to a garden of Eden representing heavenly love. A string quartet will serenade blissful partygoers as they interact with a cast of acrobats, contortionists and other colorful garden creatures. The lower level, drawing inspiration from Act II, Scene 2, will tempt guests with dizzying decadence as they gallivant through Flora's gambling party among an eclectic crowd featuring the burlesque entertainment troupes Dottie's Red Hots and Present Progressive Events. The party culminates with a collective celebration and tribute to Violetta's remarkable life (cut tragically short in Act III) in the main lobby, inviting guests to dance the night away-just as Violetta would have wanted-with Wild 94.9 host DJ Jeanine Da Feen providing the beats.

San Francisco Opera's The Traviata Encounter takes place Saturday, November 19 from 7:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at the War Memorial Opera House (301 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco). Food and drink (including themed specialty cocktails) will be available for purchase, and all lobby experiences run concurrently after Act I until 10 p.m. Some lobby areas will feature adult content; suggested for guests 21 and older, discretion is advised. Costumes are very welcome, but kindly ensure your fabulous look will not impact other guests' enjoyment of the Act I performance in the theater!

Tickets begin at $39 and all are priced at less than $100 ($39-$99), except VIP Box-level tickets ($189) which includes an exclusive, complimentary champagne pre-show reception. Themed drinks and bites will be available for purchase throughout lobbies. The VIP reception begins at 6 p.m., with lobbies opening to all ticket holders at 6:30 p.m. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and lobby experiences will continue until 10 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found at sfopera.com/encounter.




