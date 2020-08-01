San Francisco Opera Costumers Make and Donate 10,000th Mask

Members of the San Francisco Opera costume department have been helping to make masks since April, The Union Journal reports. Now, the group of over 20 mask-makers has reached a milestone, making and donating their 10,000th mask on July 31.

"We like to stay busy," said Jai Alltizer, the opera's senior productive supervisor. "So the thought of sitting at home sheltering in place doing nothing, is kind of mind numbing."

The fabrics used for the masks were originally meant to be used for the opera's productions, but have been repurposed as all performances are currently cancelled.

"It's fun for me because when I sit out here I get to talk to my neighbors," said costumer Jersey McDermott, who is sewing masks in the driveway of her San Francisco apartment.

This new work has allowed the opera to keep its permanent staff on payroll for the time being. At this time, it is unsure when indoor performances will be able to go on.

Read more on The Union Journal.

