San Francisco Mime Troupe Opens 61st Season With TALES OF THE RESISTANCE

The San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) thought that the presidential election would be THE main event of 2020, but COVID-19 became an unprecedented global pandemic that change the entire world forever. For the health and safety of both their diences and SFMT members, a decision was made to cancel their traditional Summer musical tour in the parks. However, rather than going silent, the SFMT will share their unique style of theatrical performance in a different way, producing their first ever serialized radio play, Tales of the Resistance.

Can the revolution be social distanced? Find out this Summer (2020) with the San Francisco Mime Troupe (SFMT) as they present TALES OF THE RESISTANCE - A New 9 Part Series of Radio Play Podcasts (audio only) of original political comedy audio plays, broadcast bi-weekly, each written and performed by SFMT veterans and newcomers, each audio play presented in a different style - Noir! Sci Fi! Horror! Adventure!. Individual episodes will be about 25 min. long, and presented as podcasts (MimeCasts) and can be listened to here: https://www.sfmt.org/talesoftheresistance and as radio shows on stations across the country.

Each series will have 2 episodes, which cycle through the Summer 2020, culminating in a finale where all 4 storylines converge.

In the spirit of its 6 decade tradition, the SF Mime Troupe will be passing the virtual hat for these free radio play performances. Audience members may listen to TALES OF THE RESISTANCE free of charge or make a donation online to help cover the productions costs.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS:

Sat. July 4, 2020 will kick off with the Noir Detective series

JADE, FOR HIRE! Looking for work in a nation in the midst of a race and class war with itself can't be easy in the episode "The Mystery of the Missing Worker."

NOVICE NURSE: SUSIE TERSE, "The Price of Infection," In Episode 1 can Nurse Susie find a way to deliver vital antiviral medicine while navigating a fending off the of Corporate America?

FEAR OF THE DARK is the horror series, and will start with "The Good Cop," in which MAGA hat wearing, right-wing immigrant Primo is tormented by his racist fears, and how - blinded by tear gas in a protest - he is haunted by his hate.

DIMENSION 2020!, The last in the series is all Science Fiction with the first episode

"It Came...From R&D!" Greg seemed to everyone like a mild-mannered software developer. No one could predict that his invention could either save democracy, or lock the country into an endless cycle of tyranny and oppression.

Written by: Michael Gene Sullivan, Marie Cartier, and Ellen Callas

Music & Lyrics Daniel Savio, additional Lyrics by Marie Cartier

Director: Velina Brown

Music Production: Dred Scott

Musicians: Dylan Jennings - Wind; Dred Scott - Keyboards, Guitar, Bass, Percussion;

Daniel Savio - Keyboard

Each podcast episode runs approx. 25 min.

CAST:

Andre Amarotico, Velina Brown, Lizzie Calogero, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro,

Marie Cartier, Marissa Ellison, Amos Glick, Lisa Hori-Garcia, Brian Rivera,

Michael Gene Sullivan, and more to be announced.

All actors appear in accordance of agreements with AFTRA.

TECH CREDITS:

Sound Design & Engineer by Taylor Gonzalez, Stage Managed by Karen Runk,

Tour Mgr/Booking. Marissa Ellison, Publicity: Lawrence Helman;

Poster Design: Lawton Lovely. Virgo Graphics by permission of John Chamberlin estate.

TALES OF THE RESISTANCE: A New 9 Part Series of Radio Play Podcasts plays July 4 - Oct. 24, 2020

Partial list (6-18-20) of Radio Stations & Organizations airing

TALES OF THE RESISTANCE (additional outlets TBA):

- KALW - beginning July 9 and continuing every other Thurs. - Oct. 29, 2020.

Time TBA. https://www.kalw.org

- KMUD - dates and times TBA https://kmud.org

- KTDE - every other Sat. - 7:00 pm (beginning on July 4) with a repeat

scheduled at 7:00 pm every other Wed. (beginning on July 8). http://www.ktde.com

- KZYX - planning for Wed. nights following our Sat. release. Time TBD

https://www.kzyx.org/#stream/0

- KSFP - Dates & times TBA https://sfpublicpress.org/ksfp

- SF Public Library - Plans to promote our podcast as it is released by us.

They will have a link on their website. Hosting a Youtube Live Talkback every Saturday of our "off weeks" beginning July 11, 2020. Additional details TBA. www.sfpl.org

- Yerba Buena Gardens Festival - Will link our podcast on their website

https://yerbabuenagardens.com/yerba-buena-gardens-festival/

