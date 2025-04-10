San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus to Return to BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus will return to BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre for their most powerful event of the year—THE PRIDE CONCERT—presented for two performances only on Saturday, June 21 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 17 at 10 a.m. PT.



This electrifying concert celebrates and uplifts the Trans and Nonbinary communities through the power of music. Featuring songs that champion resilience, identity, and belonging—including works by Grammy Award-nominated nonbinary songwriter, Justin Tranter, who will join the Chorus onstage—this performance weaves together anthems of strength, defiance, and joy. From rallying cries for change to heartfelt reflections on authenticity, each piece affirms the beauty of self-expression and the power of standing together. In a time when trans and nonbinary voices are being silenced, this concert is a bold declaration: We see you, we hear you, we sing you.

With passionate vocals from almost 300 singers, heartfelt personal moments, and anthems of liberation, the evening will stir the soul and remind us of the power of community. Expect everything from moving ballads to high-energy numbers that will have you cheering, all delivered with the signature SFGMC flair.

Grammy Award-nominated artist Justin Tranter will join SFGMC onstage. Tranter has written songs for artists such as Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani, Linkin Park, Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, DNCE, Citizen Queen, Kesha, Imagine Dragons, Cynthia Erivo, The Knocks, Fifth Harmony, 5 Seconds of Summer, Chappell Roan, Halsey, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Raye, Bea Miller, Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Måneskin, and Fall Out Boy. From 2004 to 2014, Tranter was the lead singer of Semi Precious Weapons, a rock band based in New York City. Since February 2017, they have been a board member of GLAAD, an organization that promotes LGBT acceptance in the entertainment and news industries. Tranter's songs have garnered over 50 million single sales and 40 billion streams on Spotify and YouTube.

“The first number the Chorus ever performed, way back in 1978, was Holly Near’s ‘Singing for Our Lives,’” stated SFGMC Artistic Director and Conductor Jacob Stensberg. “And while we’ve made tremendous strides in the fight for acceptance and equality, that progress hasn’t reached every part of our community equally. Today, our beloved trans and nonbinary siblings are being singled out and targeted by politicians and media alike — and they need our support more than ever. When I began shaping this concert, I knew I wanted it to be an act of solidarity. A way to stand with them, to honor their stories, and to lift up their voices — not just for our audience, but for the world to hear. I’m thrilled to share this concert and to celebrate all facets of Pride — from love and authenticity to respect, and yes, to protest.”

“After the incredible energy and outpouring of love we experienced with Broadway, Our Way, we’re absolutely thrilled to return to the iconic Curran Theatre to celebrate Pride in a way only SFGMC can,” said Chris Verdugo, Chief Executive Officer of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. “There’s something truly electric about sharing this historic space with our community — especially during Pride season, when our message of love, resilience, and unity resonates even more deeply. This concert is more than a performance; it’s a call for justice and a powerful reminder that music can be both joyful and transformative.”

Comments