San Francisco Conservatory of Music Spring 2023 Schedule Of Live Performances Is Here!

As we welcome a new season, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) is pleased to announce its spring 2023 concert series, which includes a combination of in-person and live-streamed events. ï»¿

As part of SFCM's ongoing partnership with leading artist management company Opus 3 Artists, the Conservatory will welcome the beloved brass quintet Canadian Brass for a residency in February, including a side-by-side performance with students and a masterclass. One of the world's finest chamber orchestras, the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, will also come to SFCM for a concert in March.

Based on the famous novel by Louisa May Alcott, the SFCM Opera and Musical Theatre program will bring Little Women: the Musical to the stage in February. The program will also debut The Consul, the first full-length opera by Gian Carlo Menotti-widely considered his best-with Opus 3 Artist Patricia Racette as director of the opera and California Symphony Music Director Donato Cabrera as conductor.

SFCM is pleased to welcome back world-renowned and critically acclaimed pianist Yuja Wang in late February as an Artist-in-Residence. Yuja will work with collegiate and Pre-College students in lessons, coachings, readings, and masterclasses.

The ever-popular "Chamber Music Tuesday" series will continue this spring. Among its highlights will be world-renowned guest artists including Wonhee Bae, Opus 3 Artist Benjamin Beilman, and quartet-in-residence the Telegraph Quartet, all in collaboration with SFCM alumni, faculty, and students.

This season, the SFCM Orchestra and Edwin Outwater perform a world premiere by Emerging Black Composers Project winner Sumi Tonooka. The SFCM Orchestra will also welcome guest conductor Nil Venditti and feature Opus 3 pianist Aaron Diehl and new faculty member, harpist Emmanuel Ceysson, as soloists.

In an ongoing partnership with SFJAZZ, the SFCM Roots, Jazz, and American Music (RJAM) students and members of the SFJAZZ Collective will play in a special side-by-side concert February 5.

Music fans are invited to attend these concerts and others inside the Ute and William K. Bowes, Jr. Center for Performing Arts or the Bowes Center-inaugurated in fall 2021-where 90% of concerts are free and open to the public! This season in addition to Uccello Lounge, select SFCM concerts will offer food and drink concessions to the public.

ï»¿Calendar listings are below. Some events require ticketing and continuing this season, patrons can reserve tickets online using SFCM's website. Please see SFCM's performance calendar for a complete concert schedule and to register for attendance. Details and programs are subject to change.