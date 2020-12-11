San Francisco Conservatory of Music Extends Application Deadline for Emerging Black Composers Project

The San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), in partnership with the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) and SFCM President's Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion, has extended the deadline for application to its newly created Emerging Black Composers Project to February 1, 2021.

The Emerging Black Composers Project, which will spotlight new music from early-career Black American composers, will commission ten new works over the next ten years. Each winning composer will receive a commissioning fee of $15,000 and artistic mentorship from Oakland Symphony Music Director and SFCM faculty member Michael Morgan, SFCM Music Director Edwin Outwater, and San Francisco Symphony Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen. All applications will go through an anonymous review process by a committee led by Morgan, Outwater, and Salonen and including industry leaders John Adams, Elinor Armer, Carmen Bradford, Anthony Davis, Germaine Franco, and Joseph Young. The first commission will be announced in spring 2021, with the world premiere scheduled during the 2021-22 season.

How to Apply

Black American composers (U.S. citizens or permanent residents) who have completed a degree program in composition or music performance, or have equivalent experience, are encouraged to apply. Applicants must submit a resume along with three scores and recordings of past or current compositions reflective of their work before February 1, 2021. For further information or to apply, visit sfcm.edu/EBCApplication.