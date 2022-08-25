Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Samuel Abraham to Present the Premiere of THE MAN IN THE PIANO at San Francisco Fringe Festival in September

Episodically structured, chaotically unveiled, and meticulously designed, The Man in the Piano just may redefine what you expect out of an evening of comedy.

Aug. 25, 2022  

Samuel Abraham will present the premiere of The Man in the Piano, a one-man comedy show that personalizes and aggressively restructures the form and style of live comedy as part of the 31st annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 8 through 17, 2022. The Man in the Piano will be presented on September 10th at 6:30 pm, 11th at 3:30 pm, 14th at 7:00 pm, and 16th at 8:30 pm. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193331®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fcc%2F2022-san-francisco-fringe-festival-411129?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Having spent years performing in plays, self-produced theatre companies, clubs, bars, festivals, and everything in between, Samuel Abraham will present a show that's an amalgamation of years of his experiences and the perfection of his own style across the country; culminating in the world debut of a new approach to stand-up that will be as entertaining as it is vulnerable. Episodically structured, chaotically unveiled, and meticulously designed, The Man in the Piano just may redefine what you expect out of an evening of comedy.


Now celebrating its 31st season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theatre and is the oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US. The festival is part of a global Fringe community and is run in accordance with CAFF (Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, including non-curated, un-juried show selection, and 100% of ticket sales going to the artists. In all, 21 unique productions will be performed in EXIT Theatreplex-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 8-17, 2022.

Performance Details:


When: September 10th, 11th, 14th, and 16th
Where: Exit Theatre Main Stage. 156 Eddy St., SF, 94102; www.theexit.org/
Ticketing: $18.00. Tickets available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193331®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fcc%2F2022-san-francisco-fringe-festival-411129?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Facebook event page link: https://fb.me/e/1I4n2kTIF





