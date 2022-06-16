SVGMC Celebrates Pride With a Wet-Themed Concert

In honor of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, Silicon Valley Gay Men's Chorus (SVGMC) is ending its 39th season with a wet-themed concert on Friday, June 17th, and Saturday, June 18th, featuring songs that are literally wet. And wild!

The repertoire will include iconic queer anthems like The Weather Girls' "It's Raining Men." But what gay men's chorus playlist would be complete without a hefty dose of showtunes? On the Broadway front, Swish will showcase "Rain" from Once on This Island, "If You Ever See Me Talking to a Sailor" from Sting's The Last Ship, "Muddy Water" from Big River, and "I'd Rather Be Sailing" from A New Brain.

At the insistence of the choir's artistic advisory committee, new SVGMC Artistic Director Corey Liggans Miller will perform "I'd Rather Be Sailing." Possibly the first time an artistic director has performed in an SVGMC concert, the source material is not new to Corey; he performed the role of Roger in Tabard Theatre Company's 2019 production.

"I was touched and honored to be strong-armed into performing," said Corey. "And I would be lying if I said it hasn't been fun rehearsing alongside the choir I just started shepherding this season! Also, it's a full-circle moment given that the last time I performed this song, I was on this same stage."

The concert can be viewed in person at Tabard Theatre Company in historic San Pedro Square (San Jose, California), or streamed live anywhere in the world. To purchase tickets or streaming access visit svgmc.org; cabaret seating (closest to the stage) is $30, and general admission + streaming access is $25.