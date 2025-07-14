STEREOPHONIC is Coming to the Curran Theatre This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



STEREOPHONIC, the 2024 Tony Award-winning Best Play, will make its San Francisco Bay Area premiere at BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre from October 28–November 23, 2025 as part of a U.S. National Tour. Single tickets are on sale beginning Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. PT at broadwaysf.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Presented by BroadwaySF, in association with American Conservatory Theater, STEREOPHONIC mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup—or their breakthrough. Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, STEREOPHONIC invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

STEREOPHONIC, which features original songs by Academy Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, dominated the “Best Theater of 2023” lists, with top rankings in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Washington Post, Time Out New York, Town & Country, TheaterMania, Theaterly, and The Spectator. In April 2024, Stereophonic became the most Tony-nominated play in history receiving 13 Award nominations. It then became the most Tony Award-winning show of the 2024 season, winning 5 Tony Awards including Best Play, Direction (Daniel Aukin), Scenic Design (David Zinn) and Sound Design (Ryan Rumery).

Originally scheduled for a 14-week-only Broadway engagement, the production was extended twice by popular demand and played to sold out houses through its run.

The sensation-causing play will begin a West End engagement in May 2025 at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre. The U.S. National Tour will officially launch at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA as part of STG’s Broadway at the Paramount 2025-2026 Season. The record-breaking Broadway production ended its run at the Golden Theatre on January 12, 2025, after 305 performances.



The STEREOPHONIC creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (Costume Designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Robert Pickens and Katie Gell (hair designers), Justin Craig (music director), and Gigi Buffington (voice, text, and dialect coach). Casting is by Alaine Alldaffer and Lisa Donadio, CSA.



Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes