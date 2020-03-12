SFBATCC Reverses Decison, Postpones Awards Gala

The San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle has decided to postpone its 44th Annual Excellence in Theatre Awards Gala until such time as the coronavirus pandemic appears under control.

The Circle announced three days ago that the event would go on as planned for March 30. At that point there were only approximately 200 cases nationwide, a number that has grown five-fold in only 72 hours.

"The pandemic is clearly in its early stages and will likely get worse", said SFBATCC President Barry Willis. "Circle leadership feels that the best strategy for us to pursue in helping to prevent the local spread of infections is to postpone the event."

With the situation seemingly changing hourly, the Circle does not think it practical to announce an alternate date at this time.

Refunds for Gala tickets already purchased will be processed via Brown Paper Tickets.

"We regret that many deserving performers and technical talents will be deprived of our annual celebration-at least, temporarily-but extraordinary circumstances demand quick rational responses," said Willis, "Thanks to all who help make the Bay Area a cultural wonderland!"

Community members are encouraged to check the SFBATCC website for further details and updates on the situation.





