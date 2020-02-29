SFBATCC Announces Hosts For 44th Excellence In Theatre Awards Gala

The San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle has announced the hosts for their 44th Annual SFBATCC Excellence in Theatre Awards Gala. Popular Bay Area performers Lisa Geduldig and Sampson McCormick will be presenting over sixty awards to the greater Bay Area theatre community for work done in 2019.

Lisa is a Bay Area comedian and comedy producer who's most known for creating, producing, and MC'ing Kung Pao Kosher Comedy - Jewish comedy on Christmas in a Chinese Restaurant (which celebrates its 28th annual show in December) and for producing the currently running "Comedy Returns to El Rio". She also moonlights as a freelance arts publicist.

Sampson is an experience, a down to earth comedic force of nature and has been one of the most in-demand voices of diversity in comedy for two decades. A cult favorite with an international following, he's headlined venues including the historic Howard Theater, Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts, Laugh Factory in Hollywood and San Francisco's Punch Line.

In addition to his comedy, Sampson has worked on stage, most notably in an off-Broadway run of "BBoy Blues: The Stage Play", and on television with appearances on BET, Viceland, and TV One. His comedy offers fresh and riveting takes on everything imaginable.

The 44th Annual SFBATCC Excellence in Theatre Awards Gala will be held Monday, March 30 at the Victoria Theatre in San Francisco.

For more information and ticketing, go to www.sfbatcc.org.





