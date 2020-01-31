SF Singles Find Love In A DATING GAME

Bay Area singles compete for dates in A Dating Game, the groundbreaking and genre-defying show that forever changed the face of comedy-matchmaking.



A Dating Game is the show where one lucky super-hottie gets to question three eligible singles without ever seeing them. Who will win a great night out at a local hotspot? And who will simply go home drunk and happy?

Hosted by PianoFight Artistic Director, Rob Ready, and featuring venue house band Californicorns, A Dating Game combines off-the-cuff audience interaction with zealous dating interview questions, live music and a bit of the unexpected for a comedy matchmaking show like no-other.



Dating back to performances at The Climate Theater, A Dating Game has been a part of the SF comedy-dating scene for over a decade. Since then it was picked up by Ready and Jack Morse, and produced at Z Below, Z Space Main Stage, and PianoFight. In it's current iteration, it's presented 168 contestants, exactly none of whom have entered into longterm relationships (we think), but all of whom have been lauded with tequila shots and hi-fives.

Venue: PianoFight

Tickets: General Admission In Advance: $15, GA Day of the Show: $20, Double Date Discount: $12 per person (4 tix minimum); available at http://pianofight.com/show-calendar

Address: 144 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA.

Time: 8pm (75 minutes)





