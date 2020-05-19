SF Opera and SF Ballet Avoid Extended Closure

San Francisco Classical Voice has reported that SF War Memorial Opera House has avoided closing the venue for an extended period of time, postponing a project that was previously scheduled to shutter the doors the Opera House for more than three months next year.

Postponing the closure was not an easy decision to make as the final phase of the $3.7 million Opera House seat replacement installation, which was scheduled for May-August, 2021, has been in the plans for years.

The official announcement of the seat replacement installation called for the following:

"While preserving the historic integrity, beauty, and acoustics of this cultural landmark, improvements in the theater will include new custom seats ... designed to reflect the aesthetics of the Opera House. [The new seats] will be wider, have greater leg room, be positioned at a more comfortable height, and will reflect the latest in ergonomic support.

Sightlines to the stage from the orchestra section will be improved by the new seat design and a subtle staggering of seats along the center aisle of the theater."

They shared that rescheduling the instillation "will allow for the possibility to keep as much performance activity as possible in the Opera House once it is safe to re-open to the public."

