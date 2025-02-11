SF Ballet to Premiere Tamara Rojo's Reimagined RAYMONDA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



San Francisco Ballet has revealed creative details for the North American premiere of Artistic Director Tamara Rojo's Raymonda. A bold retelling of Marius Petipa's 1898 masterpiece that is rarely staged in full, Rojo's directorial and choreographic debut relocates the story from the Crusades to the 19th-century Crimean War. The work draws inspiration from the life story of Florence Nightingale to examine the courageous and complicated role of women during wartime. Opening in San Francisco on March 1, Rojo's Raymonda kicks off Women's History Month and reflects SF Ballet's commitment to reimagining classic stories and historical moments from new perspectives, expanding the company's classical repertoire, and staging works rarely seen in the U.S.

“As we continue to forge the future of ballet here in San Francisco, it is crucial to not only bring new works into the canon but to recontextualize classic works for modern audiences,” says Rojo. “Raymonda joins a suite of complex heroines onstage in our 2025 Season, from our season opener Manon to Frida Kahlo in Broken Wings later this spring. I'm excited to introduce Raymonda's captivating story to a new generation, embodying resilience and courage through emotional and global turmoil.”

Known for her dynamic career as an internationally awarded principal dancer and accomplished artistic director, Rojo infuses contemporary flair into the story while honoring its classical choreographic roots. Returning to the stage following its world premiere at English National Ballet in 2022, Rojo's Raymonda is grounded in the spirit of Nightingale, the historical founder of modern nursing, and imbues the heroine with renewed agency and purpose, differing from the more passive protagonist in Petipa's original 1898 narrative.

The choreography in Raymonda features intricate footwork and expressive storytelling that highlights the technical precision and artistry of SF Ballet's dancers, accompanied by the Grammy Award-winning San Francisco Ballet Orchestra and Music Director & Principal Conductor Martin West's performance of composer Alexander Glazunov's gripping score. The intricate and historically authentic character dances from choreographer Vadim Sirotin showcase the complex cultural diversity of the Ottoman Empire, blending Hungarian, Middle Eastern, and other influences reflective of the many peoples who, despite their differences, united in the Crimean War and serve as a dynamic visual representation of the ballet's central themes of harmony and connection amidst conflict.

MEET THE ARTIST PRE-SHOW TALKS

Join SF Ballet before the performances on opening night Saturday, March 1; Sunday, March 2; and Friday, March 7 for Meet the Artist, an informative series of talks featuring dancers, choreographers, musicians, and other artists in conversation with a moderator.

On March 1, join Raymonda Stager Loipa Araújo for a behind-the-scenes conversation about her work on this production. Additional speakers for the Raymonda Meet the Artist series to be announced soon. Pre-performance talks are open seating in the orchestra level of the War Memorial Opera House and begin 55 minutes before the performance starts. A performance ticket for the respective date is required to enter.

