Ross Alternative Works Presents Online Reading of QADDAFI'S COOK

The event will take place this weekend.

Ross Alternative Works (RAW) of Ross Valley Players presents an online reading of Qaddafi's Cook by Lance S. Belville & Carlos Ambrosi, and Directed by Lynn Lohr. Director Lohr and Playwright Belville were the team behind RAW's 2019 successful full production, Scott and Zelda, The Beautiful Fools.

Each performance of Qaddafi's Cook will be followed by a talk-back where the audience can engage with the director and members of the team via chat.

Two Mexican chefs, a follower of Ayahuasca, and a Jack Daniels disciple, caught in the tailspin of Libyan dictator, Muammar Qaddafi, the world's bloodiest foodie and designer of the Lockerbie crash. Is it the culinary big time or high stakes espionage? You'll taste the tyrant and smell the fear of his people. Based on mostly true events and premiered at Hotel California in Baja, where the authors first met, critics from San Diego and New York City Fringe appearances raved, "Intense and charming...an immersive experience that beautifully connects food, passion, and power," and "a powerful piece of theatre."

Carlos Ambrosi recounted his experiences as a diplomatic chef to seasoned playwright Lance Belville and together they decided to tell this story of "cooking for the devil." Sous chef Fredy, played by Guadalajara native and London-trained actor Alvaro Flores, recreates onstage the favorite dishes. Fusion is a food and cultural style all its own, but what happens in a world that is violently isolating?

Public Information: Free admission. Donations appreciated. To register visit www.rossvalleyplayers.com The virtual box office for this event is coordinated by our friends at the Mountain Play. Email boxoffice@MountainPlay.org or call 415-383-1100 for more information.

