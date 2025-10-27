Richard Thomas to Star in MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! at BroadwaySF's Curran Theatre

Emmy-Award Winning Actor Richard Thomas will star in a new production of Mark Twain Tonight!, coming to BroadwaySF’s Curran Theatre on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale beginning Friday, October 31 at 11 a.m. PT.



Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town, on tour as “Atticus Finch” in To Kill a Mockingbird, and on Netflix’s Ozark, and recently named as a 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee, Richard Thomas is beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton.



The creative team for Mark Twain Tonight! includes Michael Wilson, Creative Consultant; Brian Prather, Scenic Designer; Sam Fleming, Costume Designer; Anthony Pearson, Lighting Designer; Shannon Slaton, Sound Designer; Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates, Hair & Wig Design. The production team includes Erin Albrecht, Production Supervisor, and Ryan Parliament, Company Manager. Hannah Rosenthal is Executive Producer.

Written and performed for more than six decades on Broadway, on tour and on television by Hal Holbrook. Played over 2,300 performances, to an audience of more than 2 million people nationwide. Richard Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the play, written and originally performed by Hal Holbrook.

