Review: HARD TIMES - APPALACHIAN STORIES at Z Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three tender stories of human relationships, presented through the lens of Appalachian culture, are beautifully captured in Ron Rash’s Hard Times now at Z Below. We first get a comedy, then a touching tale about sadness, to the amazingly hyperreal story of deprivation and hopelessness.

LtoR: Ryan Tasker, John Flanagan, Paul Finocchiaro in The Night the New Jesus Fell to Earth.

The Night the New Jesus Fell to Earth" is the humorous tale of a church’s ill-fated Crucifixion observance framed by an ex-couple’s rocky relationship. In story two, “Sad Man in the Sky,” a man hires a helicopter for a very personal mission that will have deep emotional effect on both the man and the copter pilot. The wonderful ensemble speak in the third person and become relatable, sympathetic characters. Directors Cossow (“Sad Man in the Sky,” “Hard Times”) and Cave (“The Night the New Jesus Fell to Earth”) use minimal set design to tell the stories, allowing the actors to create the moods. Rash deals with themes of resilience, humor, and sacrifice. Like The Grapes of Wrath captured the Midwesterners, Hard Times shines its light on another underrepresented people.

Tracy gives Larry "what for" in The Night the New Jesus Fell to Earth - L to R John Flanagan as Larry Rudisell and Molly Benson as his ex-wife, Tracy.

The third act is the lead story “Hard Times” from Rash’s 2010 collection Burning Bright, and it soars with his authentic love for the culture. Set in the Great Depression, the characters live, breathe, and weather the storm of economic hardship stoically, and with great courage. The story is simple – two neighboring families have a dispute over egg poaching. When food becomes more precious than gold, this makes for compelling material. But Rash also deftly folds in layers of human emotions like guilt, shame, and pride that touch all cultures equally.

he Passenger tells the Helicopter Pilot where he wants to go; LtoR: Paul Finocchiaro and Joel Mullennix in Sad Man in the Sky.



Hard Times continues through November 2nd. For tickets go to https://www.zspace.org/aboutwordforword or by call 415.626.0453.

Photo credits: Jessica Palopoli





Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...