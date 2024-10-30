Review: CLUE Turns Enemies List Paranoia into Pure Madcap Fun!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway San Jose has another laugh-out-loud hit on their hands with CLUE, the high-energy farce based on the classic board game and the 1985 movie of the same name. Though the movie became a cult classic, nothing compares to the raw energy of Sandy Rustin’s stage adaptation of Jonathan Lynn’s screenplay. In the hands of this top-notch ensemble cast, CLUE serves up a delightful 1950s-esque cocktail of zany antics, whodunit twists, and uproarious physical comedy. Playing now through November 3 at Broadway San Jose, this madcap comedy unfolds on a dark and stormy night in the Boddy Mansion (perfect for Halloween and fall), where murder and mayhem ensue. Get your tickets now!

As in the movie, the show takes place in the 1950s when McCarthyism and the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) birthed an era of fear, suspicion, and forced loyalty to a specific ideology, alongside a purge of “disloyal” individuals within government agencies and beyond. The government’s Enemies List struck fear in the hearts of civil servants, military personnel, and government professionals. Sound familiar? Yet CLUE brilliantly downplays these darker themes, using farce to transform what could be a sinister plot into a theatrical, laugh-out-loud romp.

Against a backdrop of thunder and lightning one dark and stormy night (yes, that was worth repeating), scenic designer Lee Savage’s gilded and wood-paneled mansion—with its hidden passageways and myriad secrets—creates a marvelously delicious setting for what lies ahead. (Cue the thunder and lightning!) One by one, Wadsworth the butler (Jeff Skowron is superlative) greets his boss’s mysterious guests for a dinner and a night they will never forget.

Jen Caprio must have had a blast designing costumes for each guest's madcap persona. There's the uniformed, boisterous, and often oblivious Colonel Mustard (John Treacy Egan is a true gem in this role), the seductively gowned, charismatic, and cunning Miss Scarlet (Christina Anthony dazzles), the bumbling yet endearing Professor Plum in a scholarly suit accented by a purple handkerchief (Jonathan Spivey excels), the dapper Mr. Green in a striking purple suit with a green tie and handkerchief (Greg Balla is marvelous), the sharply dressed all-in-black Mrs. White, who wields her wit and sarcasm with finesse (Tari Kelly shines), and finally, the magnificently plumed drama queen Mrs. Peacock (Joanna Glushak is simply hilarious). This stellar ensemble is complemented by a fantastic supporting cast.

As the plot thickens, these Washington insiders quickly discover that each one of them is being blackmailed by their host, Mr. Boddy (Alex Syiek), for various crimes—some dark and nefarious, others of a more titillating nature. In an era where blacklisting and imprisonment are looming possibilities, each character privately assesses their own risks and acts accordingly.

Soon, the dead bodies begin to stack up. Was it Miss Scarlet in the library with the candlestick? Colonel Mustard in the kitchen with the wrench? Or perhaps Mrs. Peacock in the hallway with the dagger? You’ll have to head to Broadway San Jose to see for yourself. The clues are all there (as are the all-too-real parallels to our own time). The outrageous comedy is extraordinary, and so is this ensemble cast. Forget your own political anxieties during this 90-minute farce and laugh out loud—even if it’s just for a night.

