Ragazzi Boys Chorus Pioneers Real-time Virtual Rehearsal Technology

The company will launch an innovative platform that enables real-time remote singing for chorus members.

Ragazzi Boys Chorus is announcing successful testing of an innovative platform that enables real-time remote singing for chorus members. Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, the acclaimed chorus is solving the issue that has stymied musical ensembles during the Coronavirus pandemic: singing together while physically apart.

Creating live music online has been untenable due to lagging audio in web-conferencing tools like Skype and Zoom, until now. Motivated by his son's longing to sing with his Ragazzi Boys Chorus friends, Mike Dickey, a software entrepreneur, developed an inexpensive, plug-and-play solution that reduces latency to a point where singers can harmonize in real-time over common Internet connections. Created in partnership with Stanford University's Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics (CCRMA - ccrma.standford.edu) as part of the JackTrip Foundation, the new program (dubbed the Virtual Studio) has completed testing with Ragazzi and will be deployed to all choristers in Ragazzi performance ensembles, aged between 5 to 18 years old, for the Fall semester.

"Ragazzi is thrilled to be a pioneer in this game-changing venture," said Kent Jue, Artistic and Executive Director of Ragazzi Boys Chorus. "Choruses have been devastated by the pandemic, and the need for music and community is even greater in these uncertain times. Through Mike Dickey's extraordinary work, Ragazzi is continuing to build our musical brotherhood, grow essential skills, and sing together despite being apart. Soon, this project will also allow choruses and other musical ensembles across the world to lift their voices in virtual song."

Members from Ragazzi Boys Chorus and Ragazzi Continuo have been testing the technology for more than two months. With testing completed, Ragazzi will deploy Virtual Studio to the entire chorus (which, last year, numbered more than 250 boys) for real-time virtual rehearsals during the Fall semester. Each Ragazzi chorister will be provided a kit that includes the device necessary to sing together in real time. Funding for these kits was provided by a generous Ragazzi donor.

The technical challenge to virtual music collaboration is reducing delays in sound transmission to below 25-35 milliseconds, a hurdle previously achievable only for very small groups (up to about 5 performers) who have advanced technology skills and expensive audio equipment. Virtual Studio simply requires log-in to a Website with a device powered by free custom software for choristers to sing together in large groups (up to hundreds of singers).

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You