ROMEO AND JULIET and More Set for Theatre Lunatico's 2025 Season

Theatre Lunatico's 2025 Season will include two mainstage productions at their basement venue, La Val’s Subterranean Theater: Romeo and Juliet, by William Shakespeare (April 26th - May 18th), and Frankenstein, in a world-premiere adaptation written by Tina Taylor (October 11th - November 2nd).

These plays reflect and respond to the real cost of social hierarchies and technological progress at the expense of tenderness and love. At the inflection point of searing tragedy and grief, can a more profound progress be achieved, one rooted in the essential firmament of human connection and understanding? It is in these defiant, determined struggles to establish just such a foundation that these two stories exquisitely reveal their particular and prevailing beauty.

ROMEO and JULIET

In September 2015 Theatre Lunatico launched its Shoebox Shakespeare Series, with the intention of bringing compelling and accessible productions of Shakespeare’s works "up close and personal." This season the series returns to the mainstage with Romeo and Juliet. Director Michael Barr offers a taut, visceral take on one of the greatest love stories ever told. Feel the heart-pounding danger that Shakespeare’s young heroes face as old hatred erupts into violence all around them. Lunatico’s Romeo and Juliet will be an evening to remember for anyone who’s ever been desperately, fiercely in love.



FRANKENSTEIN

This Fall, Theatre Lunatico presents its fourth installment of Tales from Behind the Basement Door, their delightfully spooky series that delves into a genre teetering on the edge of kindness and corruption, of the merciful and the mercenary—just in time for Halloween! The special Halloween night performance includes an audience costume contest. Artistic director Tina Taylor’s world-premiere adaptation of Frankenstein uncovers Mary Shelley’s feminist perspective and criticism of the boundless scientific exploration which surrounded her. As we face our own moment of rapid technological change, Frankenstein offers a preternatural warning. Core company member Lauri Smith directs an ensemble cast who will bring this evening of fright and feminist theatre TO LIFE!

Pay-What-You-Will ticket pricing continues at Theatre Lunatico in 2025. We provide suggested donation amounts to help cover costs for our mainstage productions; no audience member is turned away for lack of funds (subject to seat availability). Mainstage productions will provide suggested donation amounts to cover costs, but no audience member will be turned away for lack of funds (subject to seat availability).

Comments